March 04, 2021

Former Eagle Carson Wentz lists New Jersey home for sale at $1.7 million

The Salem County property sits on 11 acres and includes a detached entertainment center

Carson Wentz's Woodstown, New Jersey home was listed on the market for $1.7 million after the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was traded to the Indianapolis Colts last month.

The Carson Wentz era is over in Philadelphia after the Eagles traded their former franchise quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts last month.

Wentz, 28, has now listed his New Jersey home for sale as he and his family start a new chapter in Indiana.

The Woodstown home, located in Salem County, was built in 1995 and sits on an 11-acre lot, with a 23-acre adjacent farm also available to an interested buyer for an additional $299,000. A listing of the property on RedFin includes 46 interior and exterior photos of the property.

The 7,408-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It has a custom bar, gym, and home theater that seats 10 people, as well as a detached entertainment center with an indoor endless pool, game room loft, work center and a hunting room with a walk-in safe. Also attached to the property is a three-car garage.

Wentz purchased the home in June 2016 shortly after he was selected by the Eagles with the 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. The real estate agent representing Wentz told PhillyVoice he bought the home for $950,000 at the time.

Wentz spent five seasons in Philadelphia and was a key force in the team's 2017-18 Super Bowl title run.

Now in the AFC, Wentz will look to revive his career under Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Wentz's first two seasons in the league.

The listing was posted after former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson put his home in Moorestown on the market for $2.7 million last month.

