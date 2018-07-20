More Sports:

July 20, 2018

Celtics assistant Jerome Allen reportedly took bribes while he was head coach at Penn

The payments allegedly exceeded $74,000 in cash, as well as a recruiting trip to Miami and rides on private jets

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Bribery
Jerome Allen, Penn Jim Brown/USA Today Sports Images

Jerome Allen, who played basketball at Penn from 1992 to 1995 and coached the Quakers from 2009 to 2015, allegedly took bribes as coach, but he is not charged with a crime.

Former Penn basketball coach and current Boston Celtics assistant Jerome Allen allegedly accepted bribes to help a businessman’s son gain admission to Penn, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Allen, who played at Penn from 1992 to 1995 and coached the Quakers from 2009 to 2015, is not charged with a crime and was not named specifically in an indictment filed against the businessman, Philip Esformes. But Bloomberg reports a person familiar with the matter identifies Allen as one of the coaches referenced in the filing.

The coach in question was allegedly paid to designate Esformes’s son, Morris, as a “recruited basketball player” in order to increase his chance of admission to the school. According to Bloomberg, the school’s athletics website doesn’t list Esformes as a player for the Penn varsity team under Allen’s successor, Steve Donahue. He’s also not listed in the Quakers database of letter-winners.

The payments allegedly exceeded $74,000 in cash, as well as a recruiting trip to Miami and rides on private jets.

Esformes’s son, Bloomberg says, is currently a senior at Penn.

You can read the full report here.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Bribery Philadelphia Quakers Allen Jerome Penn Celtics University of Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' next starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.