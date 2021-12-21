Serial bank robber has repeatedly targeted Center City locations, FBI says

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing seven bank robberies in Center City in less than four months.

The first robbery occurred at the PNC Bank at 1511 Walnut St. in late August, according to the FBI. The most recent took place Friday at the PNC branch at 1801 Market St., which the man previously robbed in November.

The man has also robbed the Republic Bank at 1601 Walnut St. three times since September and the WSFS Bank at 1600 Chestnut St, investigators said.

During each robbery, the suspect has handed a threatening note to a teller, obtained unspecified amounts of cash and fled the scene on foot, investigators said.

The suspect is described as being between 5'10" and 6'2" with a thin build. He's used an array of hooded jackets and sweatshirts, masks and baseball caps to hide his identity. On Friday, he wore an orange safety vest on top of a black puffy jacket.

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these robberies or the suspect is asked to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at (215) 418-4000 or send a message at tips.fbi.gov. A reward is being offered for information leading to the man's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The wanted poster being distributed by law enforcement officers can be seen below.