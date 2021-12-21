More News:

December 21, 2021

Serial bank robber has repeatedly targeted Center City locations, FBI says

A reward is being offered for information leading to the man's arrest

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Bank Robberies
Center City Bank Robber Source/FBI

The FBI and Philadelphia Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing seven bank robberies in Center City in less than four months.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing seven bank robberies in Center City in less than four months. 

The first robbery occurred at the PNC Bank at 1511 Walnut St. in late August, according to the FBI. The most recent took place Friday at the PNC branch at 1801 Market St., which the man previously robbed in November.

The man has also robbed the Republic Bank at 1601 Walnut St. three times since September and the WSFS Bank at 1600 Chestnut St, investigators said. 

During each robbery, the suspect has handed a threatening note to a teller, obtained unspecified amounts of cash and fled the scene on foot, investigators said. 

The suspect is described as being between 5'10" and 6'2" with a thin build. He's used an array of hooded jackets and sweatshirts, masks and baseball caps to hide his identity. On Friday, he wore an orange safety vest on top of a black puffy jacket. 

The man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about these robberies or the suspect is asked to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at (215) 418-4000 or send a message at tips.fbi.gov. A reward is being offered for information leading to the man's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The wanted poster being distributed by law enforcement officers can be seen below.

Wanted PosterProvided images/FBI

The wanted poster for a man who has robbed Center City banks seven times in the last four months.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Bank Robberies Center City Crime Philadelphia Philadelphia Police FBI

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look back at 15 nicknamed Eagles games
Desean-jackson-miracle3_122121_usat

Sponsored

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

University City Science Center to expand STEM education program, work with West Philly students
FirstHand University City Science Center Program

Fitness

Adding HITT to your workout routine can improve your heart and brain health
HIIT health benefits

Music

Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' tour coming to The Met Philly this March
Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales tour

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved