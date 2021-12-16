Reservations for Center City Restaurant Week are now open

Foodies can continue their New Year's celebrations when Center City District Restaurant Week returns early next year.

More than 60 restaurants will offer prix-fixe, three-course dinners at $40 per person from Jan. 9-21. Some restaurants also will offer $25 lunches. The prices do not include tax, gratuity and beverages.

Patrons will be able to dine indoors, outdoors and at home by ordering takeout or delivery. Reservations can be made online via OpenTable.

Specialty cocktails made with Knob Creek Rye Whiskey and Suntory Haku Vodka will be available for purchase at an additional cost. These cocktails can be made at home too.

Discounted parking will be available for $9 or less at participating LAZ Parking, Philadelphia Parking Authority, Patriot Parking, Interpark and BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust garages from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. Digital parking vouchers are available too.

All participants can enter an online contest to win dinner once a month for a year. Four winners will receive a dozen $50 gift cards to select restaurants in Philly.

Indoor diners must fully vaccinated, per the city's new indoor dining mandate. However, from Jan. 9-16, diners may show negative COVID-19 tests as an alternative. The negative test result must be less than 24 hours old. Starting Jan. 17, diners must be fully vaccinated.

Only people with valid religious or medical exemptions and children younger than 5, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, will be excluded from the new requirement.



The new rule does not apply to outdoor dining, and patrons entering spaces to pick up takeout orders do not have to show proof either.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found below.



• 1225 Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge

• Alice Pizza

• Amada

• Ancient Spirits and Grill

• Bai Wei

• Bank & Bourbon

• Barbuzzo

• Barra Rossa

• Bellini

• Bistro La Baia

• Bistro Romano

• Bistrot La Minette

• Bleu Sushi

• Brauhaus Schmitz

• Branzino Italian Ristorante

• Bud & Marilyn's

• Caribou Café

• Clementine's Stable Cafe

• Con Murphy's Irish Pub

• Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

• Devon Seafood Grill

• Dim Sum House by Jane G's

• Entrée BYOB

• Gabi

• The Goat Rittenhouse

• Gran Caffe L'Aquila

• Hard Rock Café

• Indeblue

• Jasmine Rice

• Kinme

• La Famiglia Ristorante

• La Fontana Della Citta

• LaScala's Fire

• La Viola Ovest

• La Viola East

• Liberté Lounge

• Libertine

• Little Nonna's

• Lou Bird's

• Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

• McCormick and Schmick's

• Melograno BYOB

• Mercato

• Mixto Restaurant

• Morea

• The Mulberry on Arch

• Oloroso

• Panorama

• Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

• Pinefish

• Porcini

• Pumpkin BYOB

• Seafood Unlimited

• Square 1682

• South Kitchen and Jazz Club

• Spasso Italian Grill

• Spice Finch

• Tequila's

• The Twisted Tail

• Time

• Top Tomato Bar & Pizza

• Veda Modern Indian Bistro

• Village Whiskey

• Vintage Wine Bar

• Yamitsuki

