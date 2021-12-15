Tickets for 'Jurassic Quest' at the Pennsylvania Convention Center are now available

The Pennsylvania Convention Center could look a lot like "Jurassic Park" next month.

The venue will host "Jurassic Quest" on Jan. 15-17 and 21-23 in Philadelphia, allowing families to travel back billions of years to when dinosaurs roamed the planet.

Dubbed as the nation's largest dinosaur experience, "Jurassic Quest" will feature more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs — ranging from large predators to babies. Guests will be able to walk among life-like land dinosaurs from the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods.

The event's "Ancient Oceans" exhibit will allow families to come face-to-face with a moving, 50-foot-long megalodon, which was the largest-ever apex predator.

"Jurassic Quest" will also have dinosaur-themed rides, live shows featuring walking dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, a play area for young children, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, a fossil dig, animal art tattoos, games and photo opportunities.

Timed-entry tickets are now available for purchase online. Tickets will also be available for purchase onsite.

Children ages 2 and under can enter for free. Tickets for adults and kids ages 3 and up cost $22. Seniors ages 65 and over can enter for $19.

General admission tickets include access to all dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and interactive live shows. Some rides and activities require separate tickets that will be available at the venue.

Families can also purchase a Kids Unlimited Rides ticket for $36, which comes with non-stop access to dinosaur rides, inflatables and other activities.

Guests are strongly encouraged to buy tickets in advance to ensure guaranteed entry for a desired date and time. The event has implemented capacity limits and social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event's last entry time is one hour prior to closing, but guests are encouraged to give themselves at least two or three hours to fully enjoy the experience.

All tickets will be fully refunded in the event that a show must be canceled or postponed.

"Jurassic Quest" will open at 9 a.m. on all six days the event is in operation at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event will close at 8 p.m. the first two days of each weekend and at 6 p.m. on the third and final day.

All guests, regardless of their vaccination status, will need to wear face masks, per Philadelphia's current COVID-19 guidance for indoor spaces.

"Jurassic Quest" was held as a drive-thru dinosaur safari at the Wells Fargo Center in September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan. 15-17, 21-23

Hours of operation and ticket prices vary

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

