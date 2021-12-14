More Events:

December 14, 2021

Free Library of Philadelphia's 'Books and Cooks' will feature cookie decorating, storytelling

The Culinary Literacy Center will put on the event at the Parkway Central Library on Dec. 22

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Free Library of Philadelphia
Free Library Philadelphia holiday events Jonathan Meyer/Pexels

Families will be able to decorate and take home their own holiday cookies from the Free Library of Philadelphia on Dec. 22.

The Free Library of Philadelphia is bringing together the joy of reading and eating cookies this holiday season.

The public library system's Culinary Literacy Center will host "Books and Cooks: Family Cookie Decorating, Read Alouds and Fun!" on Dec. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Parkway Central Library.

RELATED: ‘Christmas Underwater’ at Adventure Aquarium lets kids explore with Scuba Santa Claus | Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt | Fishtown Pickle Project hosting quirky, 7-course, holiday feast as alternative to traditional seven fishes

This family-friendly holiday event will allow children to decorate cookies and enjoy savory snacks, all while listening to a library staff member share book titles and read stories aloud.

Families will be able to take home their decorated cookies with them. Crafts and games will also be available to guests too.

Those interested in attending the event must register and purchase tickets beforehand online. Ticket packages range from $5-$40, depending upon the quantity one purchases. SNAP-eligible families can qualify for free and discounted tickets.

A limited number of tickets are available to ensure physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All attendees, regardless of their vaccination status, must wear face masks at the event. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required.

The Free Library is also hosting a number of other family-friendly holiday programs and activities this month. 

The Cobbs Creek Library will host a coat and glove drive on Dec. 20 from 2-6 p.m. Hot chocolate, cookie decorating and crafts will be available at the event.

The Haddington Library will have a winter festival featuring holiday crafts and seasonal snacks on Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

The Greater Olney Library will host a virtual Kwanzaa celebration featuring a craft activity on Facebook and Instagram on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

The Free Library's final family story time and singing session at the Christmas Village in LOVE Park will take place Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. 

All of these events are free and open to the public.

"Books & Cooks"

Wednesday, Dec. 22
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ticket packages range from $5-$40
The Free Library of Philadelphia (Parkway Central)
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Free Library of Philadelphia Philadelphia Christmas Holidays Activities Programs Library Holiday Treats cookies Books Free Library Reading Crafts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Carroll - Philadelpohia Skyline

Government

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at Philly restaurants and games at Wells Fargo Center
Restaurant Vaccine Mandate

Adult Health

People with HIV at greater risk for heart failure, study shows
Woman with chest pain

TV

Adam McKay's new series 'Winning Time' tells the story of the 1980s Lakers dynasty
Adam McKay Winning Time

Holiday

Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt
Museum of the American Revolution winter break

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved