Free Library of Philadelphia's 'Books and Cooks' will feature cookie decorating, storytelling

The Free Library of Philadelphia is bringing together the joy of reading and eating cookies this holiday season.

The public library system's Culinary Literacy Center will host "Books and Cooks: Family Cookie Decorating, Read Alouds and Fun!" on Dec. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Parkway Central Library.

This family-friendly holiday event will allow children to decorate cookies and enjoy savory snacks, all while listening to a library staff member share book titles and read stories aloud.

Families will be able to take home their decorated cookies with them. Crafts and games will also be available to guests too.

Those interested in attending the event must register and purchase tickets beforehand online. Ticket packages range from $5-$40, depending upon the quantity one purchases. SNAP-eligible families can qualify for free and discounted tickets.

A limited number of tickets are available to ensure physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All attendees, regardless of their vaccination status, must wear face masks at the event. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required.

The Free Library is also hosting a number of other family-friendly holiday programs and activities this month.

The Cobbs Creek Library will host a coat and glove drive on Dec. 20 from 2-6 p.m. Hot chocolate, cookie decorating and crafts will be available at the event.

The Haddington Library will have a winter festival featuring holiday crafts and seasonal snacks on Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

The Greater Olney Library will host a virtual Kwanzaa celebration featuring a craft activity on Facebook and Instagram on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

The Free Library's final family story time and singing session at the Christmas Village in LOVE Park will take place Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

All of these events are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Ticket packages range from $5-$40

The Free Library of Philadelphia (Parkway Central)

1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

