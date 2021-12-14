More Events:

December 14, 2021

Tickets for the 2022 PHS Flower Show 'In Full Bloom' are now on sale

The event will run during the peak of seasonal perfection at FDR Park from June 11-19

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Flower Show
PHS Flower Show Tickets Courtesy of/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Tickets for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's 2022 Flower Show are on sale now, along with special events planned for the event, which will run from June 11-19 at the FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

Tickets for The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's second outdoor Flower Show went on sale Monday, even though the event itself won't begin for another six months. 

The 2022 theme is "In Full Bloom," which the organizers say reflects the health benefits associated with nature and gardening. The show will take over FDR Park in South Philadelphia from June 11-19.

RELATED: Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt

"This year's theme connotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle," according to PHS, adding that the outdoor Show takes place during the "peak of seasonal perfection." 

Aside from their regular events, the organization put together a list of new ones that will be featured at the show. This year will see the addition of Pride Night on June 16 and Flowers After Hours on June 18. Both will run from 8:30 until 11:30 p.m., and are only available for guests ages 21 or older. 

Butterflies Live and Family Frolic, the Flower Show's Father's Day celebration, are both designed to be family-friendly. 

Guests are able to arrive at any time, up to 30 minutes prior to closing. They will be able to stay for as long as they like, but cannot leave the show and re-enter. 

Ticket prices vary based on age and date of attendance to the show. Adult tickets start at $50 for attendance any day of the Show, and $45 for choosing a specific date. Young Friends tickets – for those ages 18-29 with identification – are $35 for any day, and $30 for date-specific attendance. 

Children's tickets for those ages 5-17 are $25 for any day and $20 for date-specific attendance. Children ages 4 and younger can attend for free. Group and family pack tickets are available as well. 

PHS members can access "any day" tickets, which allow entrance into the Flower Show on whatever day works best for them. Member packages are available at several different levels.

Regular and select special event tickets are available for purchase at PHS' official website. A full list of special events are available below, and can be added to any online ticket order. 

Butterflies Live!
June 10-19
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
$5, requires Flower Show Ticket

Early Morning Tours
June 12-19
8 a.m.-10 a.m.
$110 per person

Potting Parties
June 10: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
June 11-18: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m.
June 19: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
$10 per person, requires Flower Show Ticket

Pride Night Celebration
June 16 
8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. 
$75 per person

Flowers After Hours "Let's Glow!" 
June 18
8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
$75 per person

Family Frolic
June 19
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free with Flower Show ticket



Philadelphia Flower Show: "In Full Bloom"

Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19, 2022
FDR Park
1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145
Ticket prices vary


Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Flower Show South Philadelphia Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Philadelphia Flower Show Flowers FDR Park Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Both Hurts and Minshew may be able to help Eagles moving forward
Hurts-Minshew-Eagles_120921_usat

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Carroll - Philadelpohia Skyline

Government

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be required at Philly restaurants and games at Wells Fargo Center
Restaurant Vaccine Mandate

Adult Health

People with HIV at greater risk for heart failure, study shows
Woman with chest pain

TV

Adam McKay's new series 'Winning Time' tells the story of the 1980s Lakers dynasty
Adam McKay Winning Time

Holiday

Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt
Museum of the American Revolution winter break

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved