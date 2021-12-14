Tickets for the 2022 PHS Flower Show 'In Full Bloom' are now on sale

Tickets for The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's second outdoor Flower Show went on sale Monday, even though the event itself won't begin for another six months.

The 2022 theme is "In Full Bloom," which the organizers say reflects the health benefits associated with nature and gardening. The show will take over FDR Park in South Philadelphia from June 11-19.

"This year's theme connotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle," according to PHS, adding that the outdoor Show takes place during the "peak of seasonal perfection."

Aside from their regular events, the organization put together a list of new ones that will be featured at the show. This year will see the addition of Pride Night on June 16 and Flowers After Hours on June 18. Both will run from 8:30 until 11:30 p.m., and are only available for guests ages 21 or older.

Butterflies Live and Family Frolic, the Flower Show's Father's Day celebration, are both designed to be family-friendly.

Guests are able to arrive at any time, up to 30 minutes prior to closing. They will be able to stay for as long as they like, but cannot leave the show and re-enter.

Ticket prices vary based on age and date of attendance to the show. Adult tickets start at $50 for attendance any day of the Show, and $45 for choosing a specific date. Young Friends tickets – for those ages 18-29 with identification – are $35 for any day, and $30 for date-specific attendance.

Children's tickets for those ages 5-17 are $25 for any day and $20 for date-specific attendance. Children ages 4 and younger can attend for free. Group and family pack tickets are available as well.

PHS members can access "any day" tickets, which allow entrance into the Flower Show on whatever day works best for them. Member packages are available at several different levels.



Regular and select special event tickets are available for purchase at PHS' official website. A full list of special events are available below, and can be added to any online ticket order.