Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru, a dinosaur safari, opening in Montgomery County

As if 2020 wasn't weird enough, now dinosaurs are invading Montgomery County.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from Friday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 13. There will be more than 70 lifelike, moving dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long Megalodon, a terrifying creature from the shark family.

If you've ever watched any of the Jurassic Park movies and wished you could meet dinosaurs up-close and personal, this drive-through experience is almost like the real deal.

Philadelphia guests will be among the first in the nation to get to experience the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru. The experience will include an audio tour that leads visitors through the dinosaur safari – but look out for the swinging tail of an 80 foot-long Spinosaurus.

In addition to the lifelike dinosaur scenes, there will be opportunities to "visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers," according to Jurassic Quest.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle with nine people or less and includes the hour-long tour, plus one family photo. Tickets will be sold online only.

Guests must remain in their vehicles and are asked to wear masks if they leave their car to visit the restrooms or Dino Store.



The address for the Philadelphia Expo Center is 100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA 19456. It's located about 35 minutes from Philadelphia.