April 06, 2023

Juvenile crowd causes disturbances in Center City, injures police officer

Several arrests were made after hundreds of teens caused chaos Wednesday night as they moved along Market Street to City Hall

Hundreds of teenagers caused chaos in Center City on Wednesday night. Some people reportedly jumped on police cars and threw rocks at officers.

Hundreds of teenagers wreaked havoc in Center City on Wednesday night as they moved from Old City to City Hall. At least three people were arrested and a Philadelphia police officer was injured. 

The teens began gathering near Front and Market streets at 8 p.m., according to police. The mob moved to the Fashion District before entering Love Park and then retreating to City Hall. 

MORE: Recent dog shootings in Kingsessing may be connected, PSPCA investigators say

At one point, people were seen jumping on the top of police cars, 6ABC reported. Some juveniles threw rocks at police officers, NBC10 reported. SEPTA police also got involved when teens apparently attempted to enter the subway.

Videos posted online show large groups of people running through the streets. 

Police closed some roads in an attempt to disperse the crowd. By 10 p.m., the crowd was gone. 

The injured police officer's condition is non-life threatening, according to officials.

"Tonight, a large group of mostly young people was being destructive and disruptive in Center City," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a tweet. "This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. We take public safety very seriously – I'm grateful to (Philly Police) for responding, dispersing the crowd, and making necessary arrests."

The incident occurred amid the School District of Philadelphia's spring break.

