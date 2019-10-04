Check out the new Center for Innovation at Independence Blue Cross

The center will give Independence employees a space for collaboration, creative thinking and down time. There also are quiet rooms and cell phone rooms that allow for privacy.
The public also can make reservations to utilize the space, which features a Rival Bros. coffee shop and other light snack and drink options.
The Center for Innovation is designed to help IBX explore new ways to engage its varied partners in hopes of making health care more convenient, effective and affordable.
"At Independence, innovation is in our DNA," Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "We know that big ideas come from changing your perspective and working together in new ways. Our new Center for Innovation is a home for the work we do with organizations across the region to find solutions to critical challenges in health care and beyond.
"Just as importantly though, it is a space that serves as a catalyst for building meaningful connections between people doing innovative work across the region, and inspiring and igniting new ideas."
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Gregory E. Deavens, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the Independence Health Group, speaks at the opening of the new Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation on Oct. 3, 2019.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Daniel J. Hilferty, chief executive officer of Independence Blue Cross, addresses the crowd at the opening of the health insurer's new innovation center on Oct. 3, 2019.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Greg Deavens, chief financial officer for Independence Blue Cross; Rob Wonderling, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; Claire Greenwood, CCGP; Michelle Histand, director of innovation at Independence Blue Cross; Deborah Diamond, president of Campus Philly; Daniel Hilferty, chief executive officer of IBX; and Charlie Pizzi, chairman of the Independence Health Group board, pose at the opening of the new Independence Blue Cross innovation center on Oct. 3, 2019.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Brian P. Tierney, of Brian Communications, are photographed at the opening of the Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation on Oct. 3, 2019.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
The Center for Innovation at Independence Blue Cross will allow employees spaces for collaboration and creative thinking.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
The new Center for Innovation will serve as a 'catalyst for building meaningful connections between people doing innovative work across the region,' Independence Blue Cross Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hilferty says.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Independence Blue Cross' new innovation center is designed to help the company explore new ways to engage its members, the community and medical professionals.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Rival Bros Coffee Shop has a stand at the Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
The public can reserve space at the new Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation.
