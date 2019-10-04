Check out the new Center for Innovation at Independence Blue Cross

More Health:

October 04, 2019

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
The Center for Innovation is a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility located inside the Independence Blue Cross building.

Independence Blue Cross celebrated the grand opening of its new Center for Innovation on Thursday.

The facility provides space and resources designed to engage an array of people – everyone from the health insurer's members to health care professionals to the surrounding community.

The 30,000-square-foot center is spread across two stories of the company's headquarters at 1901 Market St. in Philadelphia.

The center will give Independence employees a space for collaboration, creative thinking and down time. There also are quiet rooms and cell phone rooms that allow for privacy.

The public also can make reservations to utilize the space, which features a Rival Bros. coffee shop and other light snack and drink options.

The Center for Innovation is designed to help IBX explore new ways to engage its varied partners in hopes of making health care more convenient, effective and affordable.

"At Independence, innovation is in our DNA," Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "We know that big ideas come from changing your perspective and working together in new ways. Our new Center for Innovation is a home for the work we do with organizations across the region to find solutions to critical challenges in health care and beyond.

"Just as importantly though, it is a space that serves as a catalyst for building meaningful connections between people doing innovative work across the region, and inspiring and igniting new ideas."

IBX Center for Innovation 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Gregory E. Deavens, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the Independence Health Group, speaks at the opening of the new Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation on Oct. 3, 2019.


IBX Center for Innovation 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Daniel J. Hilferty, chief executive officer of Independence Blue Cross, addresses the crowd at the opening of the health insurer's new innovation center on Oct. 3, 2019.


IBX Center for Innovation 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Greg Deavens, chief financial officer for Independence Blue Cross; Rob Wonderling, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; Claire Greenwood, CCGP; Michelle Histand, director of innovation at Independence Blue Cross; Deborah Diamond, president of Campus Philly; Daniel Hilferty, chief executive officer of IBX; and Charlie Pizzi, chairman of the Independence Health Group board, pose at the opening of the new Independence Blue Cross innovation center on Oct. 3, 2019.


IBX Center for Innovation 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, and Brian P. Tierney, of Brian Communications, are photographed at the opening of the Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation on Oct. 3, 2019.


IBX Center for Innovation 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The Center for Innovation at Independence Blue Cross will allow employees spaces for collaboration and creative thinking.


IBX Center for Innovation 7HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The new Center for Innovation will serve as a 'catalyst for building meaningful connections between people doing innovative work across the region,' Independence Blue Cross Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hilferty says.


IBX Center for Innovation 6HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Independence Blue Cross' new innovation center is designed to help the company explore new ways to engage its members, the community and medical professionals.


IBX Center for Innovation 9HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Rival Bros Coffee Shop has a stand at the Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation.


IBX Center for Innovation 10HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

The public can reserve space at the new Independence Blue Cross Center for Innovation.


HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

