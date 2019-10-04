Check out the new Center for Innovation at Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross celebrated the grand opening of its new Center for Innovation on Thursday.

The facility provides space and resources designed to engage an array of people – everyone from the health insurer's members to health care professionals to the surrounding community.

The 30,000-square-foot center is spread across two stories of the company's headquarters at 1901 Market St. in Philadelphia.

The center will give Independence employees a space for collaboration, creative thinking and down time. There also are quiet rooms and cell phone rooms that allow for privacy.

The public also can make reservations to utilize the space, which features a Rival Bros. coffee shop and other light snack and drink options.

The Center for Innovation is designed to help IBX explore new ways to engage its varied partners in hopes of making health care more convenient, effective and affordable.

"At Independence, innovation is in our DNA," Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Hilferty said in a statement. "We know that big ideas come from changing your perspective and working together in new ways. Our new Center for Innovation is a home for the work we do with organizations across the region to find solutions to critical challenges in health care and beyond.

"Just as importantly though, it is a space that serves as a catalyst for building meaningful connections between people doing innovative work across the region, and inspiring and igniting new ideas."

