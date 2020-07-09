More Health:

July 09, 2020

Cotesting better detects cervical cancer than using HPV or Pap tests alone

Study analyzes effectiveness of screening methods

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Cancer
Cervical cancer screening methods rawpixel/Pexels

Cotesting – using both a Pap smear and an HPV test – is more effective at detecting cervical cancer than either test alone, research shows.

The human papillomavirus screening test misses twice as many women who develop cervical cancer as the combination of HPV and Pap testing, according to new research.

The study, conducted by researchers at Quest Diagnostics and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is the largest to assess the performance of cervical cancer screening methods in American women. 

Cervical cancer affects the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. women 20 to 39 years of age, according to the American Cancer Society.

HPV, a sexually transmitted infection, often plays a role in transforming cervical cells into cancer cells. Cervical cancer screening for women ages 30-65 includes either an HPV test, Pap smear or both.

The Pap smear involves collecting cells from the cervix to detect any abnormalities as early as possible. The HPV test checks for the virus itself, not cellular changes.

Both tests can be done at the same time, a process known as cotesting. Most health experts consider it the preferred screening method for cervical cancer age 30 and older. 

In the study, the researchers assessed the sensitivity rates of the three screening methods in nearly 19 million cotest results performed by Quest Diagnostics between 2010 and 2018.

The study included data from 13.6 million women. Of them, 1,259 were diagnosed with cervical cancer.  

Cotesting produced a false negative rate of 13.1% – about half the rates of the other methods. Taken alone, the Pap test had a non-detection rate of 26.4% and the HPV test had a false negative rate of 28.4%. 

The results indicate that the Pap smear portion of the contests is slightly more effective at detecting cervical cancer. But they are far more effective when taken together. 

"This Health Trends analysis of a notably large and diverse population firmly validates the critical role of cotesting as a cancer and precancer screening method for women 30 and older," said R. Marshall Austin, a pathologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. "It should put to rest any notion that HPV alone achieves the same bar for quality cancer screening."

According to the data, cotesting also detected more women who developed biopsy-confirmed adenocarcinomas, an aggressive form of cervical cancer, and those with biopsy-confirmed precancers than either HPV or Pap tests alone.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force currently recommends women ages 30-65 undergo a Pap screening every three years, a primary HPV test every five years or a cotest every five years. 

"While widespread screening has helped cut cervical cancer mortality by three-fourths in the past 80 years, this disease is still far too common," said study co-author Harvey W. Kaufman, senior medical director and director of the Health Trends Research Program at Quest Diagnostics.

"Because most cervical cancers develop in the absence of regular screening, ensuring women have access to the most reliable screening method, cotesting, when they are screened is an essential step in lowering mortality from this disease."

The study was published online Wednesday in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Cancer Philadelphia Screenings HPV Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 training camp preview: Quarterback
Hurts-Sudfeld_051920

Travel

Philly residents advised against traveling to Delaware due to COVID-19 risk
Philadelphia COVID-19 travel advisory

Adult Health

Not getting enough REM sleep may shorten your life
REM sleep mortality rate

Eagles

49ers RB Raheem Mostert requests trade and the Eagles should be interested
Raheem-Mostert_070820_usat

Podcasts

Will Smith says he had racist encounters with police while growing up in Philly
Will Smith racism

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap announces second fixed location for the summer
Parks on Tap

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved