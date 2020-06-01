More Culture:

June 01, 2020

Chaddsford Winery introduces wines to support Elmwood Park Zoo

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chaddsford Winery's Arctic Fox and Red Fox are available to purchase online. Five dollars from each bottle will be donated to Elmwood Park Zoo to support its educational programs.

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is selling two limited-edition wines online with a portion of proceeds going to the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown.

For every bottle purchased, $5 will be donated to the zoo to support its educational programs.

Elmwood Park Zoo's education department conducts live animal shows, summer camps and community outreach programs.

As for the wines, there's the Arctic Fox, a citrusy, crisp, white blend, and the Red Fox, a smoky red blend with notes of raspberry. 

The price per bottle is $20 but if you purchase the pair, they are selling for $38 total.

