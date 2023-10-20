Original member of pioneering '60s girl group to give final performance at Jerry Blavat tribute

On Saturday, a lineup of musical legends will take the stage at the Kimmel Cultural Campus to pay tribute to Jerry Blavat, the longtime Philly disc jockey who died in January. The show will serve as another farewell to the singing career of Lois Harris Powell, one of the founding members of the trailblazing girl group The Chantels.

Powell, who joined the group as a teenager, says she will officially retire from show business after her performance at the Academy of Music. "I'm 82, I have sung all my life," she said ahead of the show, joking, "I would rather go out on a high note than a note I can't even get."

The Chantels are considered one of the first major girl groups in American pop music. They hit it big with their 1957 single "Maybe," which climbed to #15 on the Billboard Hot 100, and later inched even higher to #14 with the 1961 single "Look in My Eyes."

"They're one of the first girl groups in the national public imagination," Emily Sieu Liebowitz, coauthor of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow? An Oral History of the '60s Girl Groups," said. "What that really means is that though there might have been other groups of girls singing vocal harmonies in their communities and touring around there, there wasn't really one that the whole country could point towards."

When the group's record label ran out of money in 1959, however, lead singer Arlene Smith left to pursue a solo career and Powell decided to study medicine. She worked as a psychiatric nurse for decades but continued singing on the side. After reuniting with fellow group members Renée Minus White, Sonia Goring Wilson and Jackie Landry Jackson at a 1995 induction ceremony for the United Group Harmony Association Hall of Fame, Powell officially rejoined the group. The quartet also recruited newcomer Ami Ortiz to replace Smith, who declined an invitation, but the group sadly shrunk again in 1997 when Landry died of breast cancer.

Looking back on her career, Powell laughs remembering their mothers' concerns over their matching dresses and that prankster Paul Anka. But she also recalls being paid much less than she was promised by End Records, the company that signed The Chantels, and her unease touring the American South before desegregation, an experience that shocked the Bronx-based group. She shared some of those memories as she prepared for her retirement performance:

Can you share one of your most memorable touring experiences?

Lois Powell: Oh God. We did a show, I'm trying to remember where it was. I don't think it was Canada, but it was somewhere in the Northeast. And we did a show with Paul Anka, and there was another young female singer, I can't remember her name, but she was a lot of fun. Paul Anka was kind of a practical joker, so he would always do stuff that would make us laugh. But back in the day, there weren't that many memorable shows for me, because I got pulled out of high school. And my senior year, then I wasn't on the road for a whole, maybe nine months. Felt like 10 years to me (laughs). Then I rejoined, and the next big tour that we went on was in the South. And that was memorable because of the time that it was, but it wasn't pleasant. So, I mean, we had fun with the people on the show, and we could do our own thing, backstage and whatever. But it was not easy doing those shows because we had to sing many times for separate audiences, and it just didn't feel good.

Did that make you less inclined to go out and explore the towns you toured?

Yeah, we were kind of fearful. We had an experience in Lubbock, Texas, where we went into a clothing store and there was a blouse I wanted to try on, and I was told I couldn't try it on. I guess the [Black] people from the town would, number one, probably not go there. And number two, they probably wouldn't have questioned it. I did. I said, "How do you expect me to know if it fits if I don't try it on?" And the reply was, "Well, you can't try it on." So we walked out. But, you know, it didn't make it easy. If we tried to protest because we left, we would leave the city and people who were native to the city would have to stay. We didn't think about that at the time.

The Chantels, like many girl groups of the era, wore the same outfits, and each person sang in a different way to support the group. Did you ever find that experience constricting or limiting?

No, I don't think so. I mean, we knew Arlene had the strongest voice, it was her idea to start the group in the first place. And we were happy to do the group part or backup part. I mean, we had a specific type of harmony that set us apart. People didn't really know what to do with us, in terms of what genre to put us in. We really were not classified because we did pop stuff and we did what's called doo-wop now. It was rock and roll back in the day. But we really kind of defied categorization and we still do.

I f your record company hadn't collapsed, do you think you would've continued singing with The Chantels?

Probably I would have if they didn't go bust, but I knew that wasn't the only thing I was gonna do in my life. I think the rest of the girls felt the same way, too. They just did it in a different time frame. We all eventually became professionals in our own right. I just did it a little earlier because I had the time and they were still working.

Until that point, you were all under the impression that the record company had been setting aside some of your money and saving it, but it was all gone. How did that feel?

We were hurt, we were angry. But, you know, in those days we didn't know about entertainment lawyers. I just knew that there were certain things that weren't right. I always had that kind of mind to think about, you know, who's making the money? I would question several times what's happening with the money and we would get vague answers. And it was funny because I was decluttering my office and I found a ledger from End Records toward the end of our time there, where it showed how much money we actually made and how much money we actually got. And there was such a big discrepancy, it was just mind-blowing. But they never told us.

Do you remember roughly how much you were making?

We got a $25-a-week allowance. $20 or $25. And we paid for everything. Usually the record companies make deals and then they pay for this and they pay for that. (But) if we got new uniforms, we paid for that. If we had a car service, we paid for that. And then everybody else got paid before we did.

Did you at least get to pick your uniforms or was the record company dictating how you dressed?

No, they didn't dictate how we dressed. Our parents had the final say on a particular outfit. And if they didn't like it, one of the mothers would figure out a way to make the dress look less grown-up.

Do you remember any situations where that happened?

I mean, the dresses came out to be pretty cute, and we thought we were cute (laughs). I have a picture of one of the (outfits) that was kind of a straight dress. It would've shown a little bit, you know, everybody's body was developing at 15, 16. And then my mother said, "Oh, no, no, no, that's too wrong." So they made some kind of glittery netting that went around the dress and sort of stuck away from our waistline and gave it a totally different look. We did look our age and not too grown-up. But we got to wear heels, high heels. So that was kind of nice.

You ended up having a long career as a psychiatric nurse, but did you keep singing in choirs or performing on your own while you worked in medicine?