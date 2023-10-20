Meek Mill and Rick Ross drop second single from their upcoming album, announce the project's release date

Rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross are making waves once again with the release of "Lyrical Eazy," the second single from their upcoming album "Too Good to Be True." The artists also released a music video for the song and announced the album is set to drop Nov. 10.



Meek Mill took to Instagram this week to share the album's release date and show artists DJ Khaled and Diddy giving their feedback on the new music. After teasing fans with videos and music snippets for most of 2023, Meek Mill and Rick Ross dropped "Shaq & Kobe," the lead single off the upcoming album, in September.



Last month, in an interview on Ebro Darden's Apple Music radio show, the artists expressed their eagerness to drop the highly anticipated project, which they say came together in just over two months.



"We won already. We are playing with what? The house's money, and it's only one way to explain that or describe that," said Rick Ross. "It's too good to be true, which is the name of the project."

"When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation," the Philly-native Meek Mill said. "Rozay (is) top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who want to argue with that."

The two new songs mark the first time Meek Mill and Rick Ross have collaborated on a track since 2019. Their previous joint efforts, "Routine" from Wale's album "Wow... That's Crazy" and Meek Mill's guest verse on the Rick Ross track "Bogus Charms," left fans craving more as rumors of a rift became public in 2021.



Any potential conflict appeared to be reconciled last November when Rick Ross surprised fans at the Wells Fargo Center to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" album and perform alongside the Philly rapper. Meek Mill publicly commended Rick Ross in March for maintaining their solid business relationship.



"Lyrical Eazy" is streaming on all music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, and the video is available to watch on YouTube. "Too Good to Be True" can be pre-saved on streaming platforms and is available for preorder on iTunes.

