Chaos erupts at Newark Airport after flight attendant tells travelers to 'evacuate'

September 03, 2019
Travelers fled in a panic from a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday night after a flight attendant told people to evacuate because of what she believed were to two suspicious men.
The Alaska Airlines flight attendant became suspicious of the men who had been standing at Gate 30 in Terminal A. The employee approached the two men, but after confronting them, they both reportedly ran away causing the employee to sound an alarm around 8:30 p.m., New York Daily News reported.
In what ultimately proved to be a false alarm, between 150-200 people in the terminal "self-evacuated" onto the tarmac outside Gate 37, Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told New York Times. Many people left their luggage behind.
David Lombardi, writer for The Athletic, said in a tweet on Monday night, "Insane situation here at Newark Airport. They just told use all to evacuate and the whole terminal scattered. Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos."
Insane situation here at Newark Airport. They just told us all to evacuate and whole terminal scattered. Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos pic.twitter.com/eEAJusrXK8— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 3, 2019
The two men were questioned by Port Authority police and later released with no charges filed. The flight attendant also was questioned by authorities.
Shooting scare at Newark Airport. Police arrived in seconds. We are all outside on the runway. Terrified . pic.twitter.com/WLDLKb4mKV— Cristina Centeno (@Coach_Centeno) September 3, 2019
Everyone who fled from the terminal returned around 9 p.m. All passengers and employees had to be re-screened as a "precaution."
Alaska Airlines said the company is investigating the situation.
#EWR It was determined that there was no threat in the Terminal A-3 Satellite. All passengers and employees are being rescreened as a precaution. [15]— Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) September 3, 2019
