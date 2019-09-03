More News:

September 03, 2019

Chaos erupts at Newark Airport after flight attendant tells travelers to 'evacuate'

The situation began when the Alaska Airlines employee became concerned about two men in Terminal A, but it proved to be a false alarm

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Newark Airport evacuation @EWRairport/Facebook

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, 150-200 travelers fled from Terminal A at the Newark Liberty International Airport after an Alaskan Airlines flight attendant yelled for everyone to evacuate from the area.

Travelers fled in a panic from a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday night after a flight attendant told people to evacuate because of what she believed were to two suspicious men.

The Alaska Airlines flight attendant became suspicious of the men who had been standing at Gate 30 in Terminal A. The employee approached the two men, but after confronting them, they both reportedly ran away causing the employee to sound an alarm around 8:30 p.m., New York Daily News reported. 

In what ultimately proved to be a false alarm, between 150-200 people in the terminal "self-evacuated" onto the tarmac outside Gate 37, Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told New York Times. Many people left their luggage behind. 

David Lombardi, writer for The Athletic, said in a tweet on Monday night, "Insane situation here at Newark Airport. They just told use all to evacuate and the whole terminal scattered. Bags left behind. I initially thought it was an active shooter. Maybe a bomb threat. Confusion and chaos."

The two men were questioned by Port Authority police and later released with no charges filed. The flight attendant also was questioned by authorities. 

Everyone who fled from the terminal returned around 9 p.m. All passengers and employees had to be re-screened as a "precaution." 

Alaska Airlines said the company is investigating the situation. 

