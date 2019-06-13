More Sports:

June 13, 2019

Charles Barkley praises Penguins' Sidney Crosby, awaits scorn in Philadelphia

Former Sixer stopped by broadcast booth during Game 7 of NHL Stanley Cup Final

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA analyst and former Philadelphia 76ers star Charles Barkley knows he upset Philly fans by calling Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby 'the perfect superstar.'

The St. Louis Blues won their first ever Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on the road in Game 7.

In Philadelphia, the immediate reaction — apart from that Mummers clubhouse in South Philly that became a Blues bar — was to lament the fact that so many former Flyers have gone on to win championships.

Another moment from Wednesday night's game will also draw the ire of Philadelphia sports fans.

Former 76er and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was in Boston for the game and stopped by the broadcast booth during the first intermission. Barkley was asked to compare Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard to an NHL player. He came up with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, the arch-nemesis of the Flyers.

"He's the perfect superstar," Barkley said. "He's quiet. He's gonna' win. You never hear any drama about him. I think Kawhi Leonard's a great player and a great man, but Sidney Crosby to me — I know I probably can't go home to Philadelphia tomorrow bragging about Sidney Crosby, but he's a perfect superstar. You've never heard anything bad about Sidney Crosby."

Charles — what?  Never heard anything bad about Crosby? He's known as arguably the biggest whiner and diver in the NHL, and has been for years. He is undoubtedly a great player and a winner, but the whining alone is enough to prevent him from being the NHL's Kawhi Leonard. 

It's probably for the best if Barkley spends Thursday night in Oakland, where he'll probably be attending attending Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He'd be wise to give it some time before he makes his next stop in Philadelphia. 




NHL Stanley Cup Final Philadelphia Charles Barkley

