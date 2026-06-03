Checking in on recent former Phillies: Harrison Bader, Nick Castellanos have been awful

The Phillies have lot of strengths (like pitching and Kyle Schwarber) and weaknesses (like most of their other hitters).

Are any of the players they decided to move on from after last year's 96-win regular season romp playing well with new teams, prompting the front office to regret how it operated ahead of a much less fruitful 2026?

Here's a quick check-in with some old friends who made a big impact in 2025. Would the Phillies be better off with any of these guys right now?

Ranger Suárez, Red Sox

The former homegrown Phillies star has struggled with command over his last three starts, issuing an uncharacteristic eight walks and two hit batters over that span. But he's also been able to make hitters swing and miss — he struck out 10 hitters against the Guardians in his most recent outing.

Overall, Suárez has been a very solid middle-of-the-rotation arm in Boston, sporting a 3.38 ERA so far over 11 starts. He'd no doubt have been an asset for the Phillies if they elected to keep him, but clearly the Philly starting five is not a problem, and Suárez got a well deserved pay day when he jumped to the American League.

Nick Castellanos, Padres; Harrison Bader, Giants

We're going to group these two together because they tie directly to one of the Phillies' biggest problems this season — right field.

The Phillies could have run Casty back for 2026, they owed him $20 million. They also could have reasonably brought back Bader, who was a star for them down the stretch last season. Instead, the Phillies signed Adolis García, cut Casty and walked away from Bader.

Pick your poison:

García Castellanos Bader* AB 199 115 106 Slash .191/.274/.296 .191/.221/.339 .170/.198/.358 HR, RBI 4, 15 4, 20 5, 14 WAR -0.8 -0.9 0.2

*Bader is currently on the 10-day IL.

The Phillies could not have made a good choice between this trio. Right field (and more specifically a right-handed bat) will be a big need at the trade deadline.

Walker Buehler, Padres

In his most recent start, against the Phillies in San Diego last week ironically, Buehler was solid, allowing just two runs in 5.1 frames. Unfortunately for him, his offense was shut down in a 3-0 Phillies win. Buehler has been getting better as the season has progressed, with a 3.80 ERA and 3-1 record over his last four starts. The Phillies pitching staff is very solid, needing only depth. Buehler would have been a stellar sixth starter but he obviously has more responsibility and opportunity in San Diego.

Weston Wilson, Orioles

From his call up on April 15 through May 20, the former Phillies bench player made the best of limited opportunities in Baltimore, hitting .290 to start the year. However in the two weeks since, he's had some issues, going hitless over his last five games. Phillies bench guys don't get many at bats, so he's probably still better off in Baltimore and the Phillies are fine with what they currently have.

Trevor Richards, White Sox

He only pitched twice for the Phillies this season — a blip on the radar — but he's found a solid home in Chicago, where he's pitched 11.2 innings since mid May. He is struggling to retire big league hitters with a 6.94 ERA for the White Sox.

Taijuan Walker, Angels (minors)

After pitching so badly that the Phillies swallowed the $18 million he was due from them (a 9.13 ERA will do that), Walker landed a minor league deal with the Angels and he's pitched well against Triple-A hitting. In 6.1 innings over two appearances so far, with a 1.42 ERA over the small sample size. He looks like he'll probably play his way back to the majors.

Joe Ross, Diamondbacks (minors)

Ross was DFA'ed after allowing eight runs in 3.2 innings for the Diamondbacks. He is currently playing in the minors.

Jordan Romano, Rockies (minors)

In the weeks since we last took a look at these former Phillies, Romano got himself released from the Angels with a 10.13 ERA over eight innings, and later signed to a minor league deal with Colorado.

Mick Abel, Twins

The former Phillies first-rounder landed on the Twins' injured list with an inflamed right elbow last month. Prior to the injury he had been pitching well — even spectacularly to lower his inflated ERA to 3.98. His last two starts were scoreless, with his April 14 gem containing 10 strikeouts. Minnesota might have something in Abel as he continues to improve.

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