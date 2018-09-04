More Culture:

September 04, 2018

West Coast chain Fatburger coming to Cherry Hill Mall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Burgers
Fatburger Fatburger/Facebook

Fatburger plans to open a location at the Cherry Hill Mall in 2018.

For the first time in years, "The Last Great Hamburger Stand" is making its way back to the East Coast with plans underway for a Fatburger location at the Cherry Hill Mall.

The company announced this week that the made-to-order burger chain will arrive in South Jersey later this year in a development deal with franchise partner Praveen Vig.

“It has been a longtime goal of ours to bring Fatburger back to the East Coast, but we knew that we had to be deliberate in our strategy,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Entering the Cherry Hill market is the perfect entry point back into the East Coast for us and we are thrilled to have found such an excellent partner in Praveen Vig.”

Founded in Los Angeles in 1952, Fatburger saw a rapid expansion in California and later established footholds in Nevada and Washington. Additional U.S. locations can be found in Colorado and Arizona. Eastern locations struggled to survive in part because Wiederhorn served time in federal prison for felony tax and financial crimes.

In recent years, the brand has been attached to big names including Kanye West, Janet Jackson, Magic Johnson and Pharrell Williams, who helped open up several locations in China more than a decade ago. Fatburger stands can now be be found in 19 counties in addition to the U.S.

The burgers at Fatburger range in size from small to XXXL, with additional options for chicken, turkey and veggie burgers on the menu. Fries, onion rings and milkshakes are also available at the stand.

There's no immediate word on an opening date, but shoppers at the Cherry Hill Mall can probably expect to see the business up an running by the time the holiday rush arrives.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Burgers Cherry Hill New Jersey Hamburgers Cherry Hill Mall

Just In

Must Read

Children's Health

Later school start times a dream for teens, but a logistical nightmare for districts
Carroll - Unionville High School Students - ONE TIME USE ONLY

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
090418FletcherCox

Investigations

Windows shattered at Rittenhouse Starbucks at center of racial profiling controversy
starbucks vandalism 1

Festivals

Doylestown Arts Festival returns for 27th year
Doylestown Arts Festival

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Empty seats speak louder than playoff race for Phillies
0903_CBP_Seats_USAT

Celebrities

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Teresa Giudice sues Chief Keef over mixtape cover art
Teresa Giudice

Escapes

Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Puerto Vallarta

$662 & up -- Puerto Vallarta All-Inclusive Fall Escape w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.