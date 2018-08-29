More Culture:

August 29, 2018

Honeygrow is finally opening a takeout location in Fishtown

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Take your Honeygrow salad to-go.

Honeygrow, the fast-casual stir-fry phenomenon that attracts an endless crowd during the Center City lunch rush, is finally opening a new Philadelphia takeout location in the neighborhood it calls home.

Philly Mag reported that the company, headquartered in Fishtown since 2012, is opening a new storefront in the area, which will include a test kitchen open to the public titled the hg + mg Test Kitchen (mg refers to Minigrow, the company's scaled-back spinoff concept). 

The kitchen will be within Honeygrow headquarters at 27 E. Oxford St., with food available solely for takeout or Caviar delivery. There will be a pick-up window for food that faces Front Street.

Visitors to the new storefront can expect a rotating menu that experiments with established Honeygrow and Minigrow stir-fry and salad dishes. Because the space will take inspiration from Minigrow, which does not currently have a Philadelphia location (at least not yet), this means access to some heretofore unavailable, Minigrow-specific dishes to the area, including three-wheat and zucchini noodles.

Doors to the hg + mg Test Kitchen open Monday, Oct. 1, with service just in the afternoon -- 11 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Later in the fall, the location will add dinner service.

This is Honeygrow's tenth location in the Greater Philadelphia area. In addition to four locations in the city, there are stores in King of Prussia, Bala Cynwyd, Radnor, Cherry Hill, N.J. and Marlton, N.J.

