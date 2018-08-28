More Culture:

August 28, 2018

Marc Vetri has a new cookbook out today and it's all about pizza

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
032217_PizzeriaVetri4pie Pizzeria Vetri/Facebook

Specialty pies at Pizzeria Vetri, whose Philadelphia locations are at 1939 Callowhill St. and 1615 Chancellor St.

Marc Vetri, the founder of Philadelphia's Vetri Family of Restaurants, has a brand new cookbook out today that offers recipes to create artisanal pies in the style of Vetri himself.

"Mastering Pizza: The Art and Practice of Handmade Pizza, Focaccia, and Calzone" isn't the chef's first cookbook; the man behind the eponymous Vetri Cucina first published a collection recipes in 2008 with "Il Viaggio Di Vetri: A Culinary Journey," detailing his culinary roots of when he began learning the craft in Bergamo, Italy, and the path that led him to the opening of Vetri.

His other books, 2011's "Rustic Italian Food" and 2015's "Mastering Pasta: The Art and Practice of Handmade Pasta, Gnocchi, and Risotto," likewise infuse stories from Vetri's time in Italy alongside his recipes. With his latest work, Vetri shifts focus to the food customers may be more accustomed to if they've ever visited the area's several Pizzeria Vetri locations, notably more casual (and affordable) than Vetri Cucina.

"Mastering Pizza" delves into different types of dough people can make at home to create their own pies, including a Nutella dessert pizza, oven-baked with marshmallow.

The release date coincides with the five-year anniversary of the first Pizzeria Vetri location. Even Jimmy Kimmel is excited about the new book.

Trying the recipes at home also could be a more attainable activity than landing tickets for Pizza After Dark, the perpetually sold out late-night cooking class at Pizzeria Vetri.

Vetri wrote "Mastering Pizza" with co-author David Joachim, who also has been part of Vetri's previous three cookbooks. Check out more details on the book here.

