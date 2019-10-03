More News:

October 03, 2019

Chester County man allegedly burned remains of stillborn baby, police say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
William Jones, 49, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy, and abuse of corpse. His girlfriend, Anita Depedro, 29, gave birth to a stillborn in March. It was then alleged he burned the child's body in a burn barrel and buried it.

A man arrested on drug charges in Chester County has also been charged with the burning and burying of a stillborn infant. 

William Jones, 49, of Honey Brook Township, was arrested and charged with concealing the death of a child, conspiracy, and abuse of a corpse, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State police received a report on March 29 about an anonymous call sent to Chester County Children and Youth Services. The call reported that Jone's girlfriend, Anita Depedro, 29, had given birth to a stillborn infant at their residence, and that Jones, the biological father, burned its body in a burn barrel and then buried it. 

Officials said that the child's remains were never recovered, even after obtaining a search warrant, conducting multiple interviews and social media searches. 

Jones and Depedro were both charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other drug charges. Jones was arrested on Sept. 26 after officials found him in possession of four ounces of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

“These defendants were pushing poison in the community. And when they were expecting a child they did nothing to care for the health of the child. When the child was stillborn, the father burned the baby and discarded the child like trash. This is a disturbing and horrific case," First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone said in the press release. 

Officials said that Jones and Depedro conspired to sell meth to a confidential informant on multiple occasions in between June and August out of their trailer on Egan Circle. Jones had sold meth to the confidential informant multiple times.

Jones is currently in Chester County Prison. There is an active warrant for Depedro's arrest. 

