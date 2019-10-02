More News:

October 02, 2019

Sheetz will invest $16.8 million to raise employee wages

By Michael Tanenbaum
One of 500 Sheetz locations.

One of 500 Sheetz locations.

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Sheetz plans to raise wages for its 20,000-plus person workforce in locations across six states.

The company announced Wednesday that it will invest $16.8 million in raising employee wages in an effort to remain competitive and attract top talent.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we know our employees are our most valuable asset,” said Travis Sheetz, the company's president. “We are deeply committed to investing in our employees and creating a great working environment where they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed.”

Sheetz has a healthy rivalry with Delaware County-based Wawa, which has expanded more broadly over the last decade.

Fortune recently named Sheetz one of its 100 best companies to work for and a great place to work five of the last six years.

“Our goal is to provide competitive wages and full time hours to as many employees as possible as well as providing quarterly bonuses as a way for employees to share in our success,” Travis Sheetz continued.

The company previously invested $15 million in employee wages in 2016 as part of a similar push to transition more employees into full-time roles.

Michael Tanenbaum
