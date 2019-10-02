More News:

October 02, 2019

Second Philly Trader Joe's location confirmed for Center City

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Trader Joe's will open its second Philadelphia location at 1324 Arch St.

After a few years of rumors, a second Trader Joe's market has finally been confirmed for Philadelphia.

The new location will be at 1324 Arch St. on the ground floor of a parking garage across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, commercial real estate firm MSC Retail said.

In recent years, there had been buzz that a Trader Joe's might be on its way to Queen Village in South Philadelphia, but that never materialized. And a Facebook campaign to open a Trader Joe's in a closed Super Fresh store in Roxborough didn't convince the grocer either. 

The only existing Trader Joe's in Philadelphia has been located at 2121 Market St.. 

Additional details about the upcoming location were not immediately available.

Both MSC Retail and the Trader Joe's website said the market is "coming soon" but did not provide a projected opening date.

Michael Tanenbaum
tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

