Second Philly Trader Joe's location confirmed for Center City

After a few years of rumors, a second Trader Joe's market has finally been confirmed for Philadelphia.

The new location will be at 1324 Arch St. on the ground floor of a parking garage across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, commercial real estate firm MSC Retail said.

In recent years, there had been buzz that a Trader Joe's might be on its way to Queen Village in South Philadelphia, but that never materialized. And a Facebook campaign to open a Trader Joe's in a closed Super Fresh store in Roxborough didn't convince the grocer either.

The only existing Trader Joe's in Philadelphia has been located at 2121 Market St..