Murderer who escaped Chester County Prison caught on video 1.5 miles from the prison Saturday morning, DA says

As the search for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues, authorities say the escaped prisoner was seen on surveillance video near the jail early Saturday morning.

Cavalcante, 34, was seen on a residential camera around 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, just 1.5 miles from Chester County Prison. He is wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers. Cavalcante was described to be 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes, District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

An hour before Cavalcante was seen on camera, an attempted burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township. Pocopson Township is 7 miles south of West Chester and about a 40-mile drive west from Center City.

Law enforcement agencies, including local, state, and federal authorities, U.S. Marshals, and SWAT teams, are searching the area.

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact the police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," Ryan said.



Cavalcante escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning and was reported missing around 8:50 a.m. He was seen walking along Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at 9:40 a.m. Cavalcante had yet to be transported to a state prison following his sentencing. On Aug. 16, he was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, outside of a home in Schuylkill Township.

Authorities said Brandao threatened to go to police with information about Cavalcante's involvement in a 2017 homicide in Brazil before he fled to the United States and settled in Pennsylvania.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest. Anyone with information on Cavalcante's whereabouts can call 911 or contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2. The marshals and the Chester County Commissioners are contributing the reward money