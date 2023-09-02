More News:

September 02, 2023

Murderer who escaped Chester County Prison caught on video 1.5 miles from the prison Saturday morning, DA says

Danelo Cavalcante was wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township. There is a $10,000 reward for info leading to his arrest

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Chester County prisoner video Source/CHESTER COUNTY D.A.'S OFFICE

Escaped Chester County prisoner, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was seen on surveillance video at the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles from the prison Saturday morning.

As the search for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues, authorities say the escaped prisoner was seen on surveillance video near the jail early Saturday morning.

Cavalcante, 34, was seen on a residential camera around 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Lenape Road in Pocopson Township, just 1.5 miles from Chester County Prison. He is wearing pants, a light-colored t-shirt, and white sneakers. Cavalcante was described to be 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes, District Attorney Deb Ryan said. 

An hour before Cavalcante was seen on camera, an attempted burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane in Pocopson Township. Pocopson Township is 7 miles south of West Chester and about a 40-mile drive west from Center City.

Law enforcement agencies, including local, state, and federal authorities, U.S. Marshals, and SWAT teams, are searching the area. 

"Law enforcement is requesting that residents in the area remain indoors. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact the police if you observe anything suspicious. Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with this search. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," Ryan said. 

Cavalcante escaped the Chester County Prison on Thursday morning and was reported missing around 8:50 a.m. He was seen walking along Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township at 9:40 a.m. Cavalcante had yet to be transported to a state prison following his sentencing. On Aug. 16, he was sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, outside of a home in Schuylkill Township.

Authorities said Brandao threatened to go to police with information about Cavalcante's involvement in a 2017 homicide in Brazil before he fled to the United States and settled in Pennsylvania. 

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cavalcante's arrest. Anyone with information on Cavalcante's whereabouts can call 911 or contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2. The marshals and the Chester County Commissioners are contributing the reward money

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Chester County Prisons Murder

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

AIDS Walk Philly 5K to raise emergency funds for those living with HIV

Just In

Must Read

Education

Lawsuit settlement allows Pennsylvania students with disabilities another year in school
Settlement Disabled Students

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

NFL

Fantasy football: Which NFL teams have bell cow running backs, which have committees?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Illness

Philly health officials issue COVID-19 advisory as local hospitals see uptick in cases
UPenn Hospital Covid

Movies

Taylor Swift turned her Eras Tour into a movie that hits theaters in October
Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie

Food & Drink

Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to aid Vermont flood recovery
Vermont Flooding Fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved