January 03, 2023

Two people found dead inside Delaware County home, state police say

Authorities are investigating after troopers discovered the bodies at a property in Chester Heights

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Chester Heights on Jan. 2.

Two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers from the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home along Highland Drive around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check. 

Inside the property, authorities found two bodies. They have not been identified and no other information about them has been released.

State police said the incident is being handled by the criminal investigation unit in Media. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Media Barracks at (484) 840-1000.

Michael Tanenbaum
