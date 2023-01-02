Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

January 02, 2023
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough.
The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style.
"Can't wait to see you again in 2023!" the tweet read.
Hello, Beautiful!— Jim's South St (@JimsSouthStreet) January 1, 2023
Happy New Year to you and yours. We're beyond thrilled to share some early plans for our rebuild. Can't wait to see you again in 2023!#thisishowitsdone #jimssouthstreet #southstreetphilly #happynewyear #philly #cheesesteaks #progress #epiccomeback pic.twitter.com/05ruh8nsCW
Jim's Steaks has been closed since a two-alarm fire ripped through the building on the morning of July 29. More than 125 firefighters battled the blaze over four hours, finally bringing it under control around 1:30 p.m. All employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported, but the damage to the store was extensive. First responders initially feared for the structural stability of the building, which was erected around 1900.
Inspectors declared the structure safe in a matter of days, but owner Ken Silver projected June 1 as the earliest possible reopen date. Plans could even stretch to 2024, he warned the Philadelphia Business Journal in August. In anticipation of the long recovery road ahead, Jim's South Street launched a GoFundMe to support its employees through the closure. As of this writing, it has raised $25,379, but donations are currently disabled.
On Dec. 3, Jim's shared a rare update through a series of photos of crumbling walls, charred bricks and hanging wires. "As you can see, there's lots of work ahead," the shop tweeted. "We can't wait to share our progress toward an epic Philly comeback."
Many of you have asked, “When will Jim’s reopen?” Well… as you can see, there’s lots of work ahead. Thank you for the flood of well-wishes and support. We can’t wait to share our progress toward an epic Philly comeback.#cheesesteak #CutMeMick #SuperbowlLII #jimssouthstreet pic.twitter.com/6e1VE8pCep— Jim's South St (@JimsSouthStreet) December 3, 2022
