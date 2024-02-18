Suspect dead, police officer wounded after being shot in Chester, authorities say

A suspected gunman is dead after an officer was shot and wounded in Delaware County, authorities say.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Chester, when officers were pursuing a vehicle believed to be involved in another shooting, 6ABC reported. The pursuit led officers into Upland and back into Chester where the driver of the pursued vehicle crashed on West 14th Street and Arbor Drive, police say.

Following the crash, a shooting broke out between police and the suspect, authorities say. During the shooting, an officer, identified as Detective Steve Byrne from Chester, was shot twice in the stomach.

"The police officer was trying to stop a vehicle that needed to be stopped from a prior incident," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told 6ABC. "As he attempted to pull that vehicle over, the vehicle driver got out of the car shooting his gun, firing at the police officer. The police officer returned fire, the officer was wounded."

Two Upland police officers were also involved in the incident, NBC10 reported. They were not hurt, according to authorities.

Byrne and the suspect were transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland after the shooting, authorities say. After initially being placed in critical condition, the suspect has since been pronounced dead, officials say. Byrne, who is a 16-year veteran on the force, received surgery and is recovering in the hospital, authorities say.

"The officer is currently recovering at a local hospital and will be released in the near future," Chester police wrote on Facebook. "The City of Chester Police Department would like to thank the public and all members of the emergency services community for their help, support, and prayers during this time."

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4700.