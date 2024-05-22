More News:

May 22, 2024

Workplace shooting at Chester linen shop leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

A 'disgruntled' worker opened fire Wednesday inside the business and later was captured in Trainer, Delaware County D.A. says.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Chester Linen Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two people were fatally shot and three others were wounded during a workplace shooting at the Delaware County Linen shop in Chester on Wednesday morning, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says.

Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting inside a Chester linen shop, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. 

The shooting took place at Delaware County Linen on the 2600 block of West Fourth Street on Wednesday morning. The three injured people were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and are in serious condition.

MORE: Mother, daughter found stabbed to death in Lawncrest

During a press conference, Stollsteimer said a "disgruntled employee" entered the shop and shot five people with a handgun shortly before 9 a.m. The shooter fled but was arrested by police in nearby Trainer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, according to a Chester city spokesperson.

The Chester spokesperson said the Police Chaplain Corps had been dispatched to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Police chaplains provide spiritual counseling to the city's residents and visit injured officers and make death notifications.

This is a developing story.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Chester Crime Police Delaware County

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly Reparations Task Force holds first session to explore compensation options
Reparations Philly

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Drinking fluoridated water during pregnancy may harm fetal brain development, study finds
Fluoride Water Pregnancy

History

Philadelphia's busy 2026 will include TED talks, new Mural Arts project
Semiquincentennial Philly

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Braves 'keeping a close eye' on former Phillies favorite
Zach-Eflin-Rays-rumors_052224_USAT

Travel

Chickie's & Pete's to cover tolls for Jersey Shore travelers on Friday
Free Toll Friday Memorial Day Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved