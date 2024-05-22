Workplace shooting at Chester linen shop leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting inside a Chester linen shop, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The shooting took place at Delaware County Linen on the 2600 block of West Fourth Street on Wednesday morning. The three injured people were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and are in serious condition.

During a press conference, Stollsteimer said a "disgruntled employee" entered the shop and shot five people with a handgun shortly before 9 a.m. The shooter fled but was arrested by police in nearby Trainer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, according to a Chester city spokesperson.

The Chester spokesperson said the Police Chaplain Corps had been dispatched to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Police chaplains provide spiritual counseling to the city's residents and visit injured officers and make death notifications.

This is a developing story.