Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date

November 10, 2019
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel will finally open its doors on N. Broad St. on Friday, Nov. 15, the restaurant announced.
The southern Italian restaurant announced the news on Instagram on Friday. "Recipe testing complete," the owners, Joe and Angela Cicala, formally of Le Virtu and Brigantessa in East Passyunk, said in a post. They added, "We can't wait to cook for you again!" The restaurant announced on Sunday that reservations are now available through OpenTable.
View this post on Instagram
Recipe testing complete. We open November 15th at 5pm. Thanks to everyone who believed in us and supported us throughout these past two years. Angela and I cannot thank you enough. We can’t wait to cook for you again soon!!!!
A post shared by Cicala at the Divine Lorraine (@cicalaatthedl) on
The Sicilian-inspired restaurant sports a familial feel with ties to both Angela's and Joe's families, PhillyMag reports. The space will have vintage furniture pieces that belonged to both of their grandparents. The restaurant's logo of a Clementine is inspired by Joe's great-grandmother, Clementina Cicala.
The menu features a variety of specialities, from swordfish and pasta to "Polentone," a meaty ragu dish compiled of Bracciole, sausage, meatballs, and pork ribs served over polenta.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel, located on 699 N. Broad St, will be open Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday for dinner. The restaurant will also serve brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
