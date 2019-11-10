More Culture:

November 10, 2019

Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date

Reservations for the southern Italian restaurant are now open

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Cicala at Divine Lorraine open reservations Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel on North Broad St. will open on Friday, Nov. 15. The southern Italian restaurant is accepting reservations through OpenTable.

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel will finally open its doors on N. Broad St. on Friday, Nov. 15, the  restaurant announced. 

The southern Italian restaurant announced the news on Instagram on Friday. "Recipe testing complete," the owners, Joe and Angela Cicala, formally of Le Virtu and Brigantessa in East Passyunk, said in a post. They added, "We can't wait to cook for you again!" The restaurant announced on Sunday that reservations are now available through OpenTable

MORE: Two Philly-area gardens named to list of 10 best in North America



The Sicilian-inspired restaurant sports a familial feel with ties to both Angela's and Joe's families, PhillyMag reports. The space will have vintage furniture pieces that belonged to both of their grandparents. The restaurant's logo of a Clementine is inspired by Joe's great-grandmother, Clementina Cicala. 

The menu features a variety of specialities, from swordfish and pasta to "Polentone," a meaty ragu dish compiled of Bracciole, sausage, meatballs, and pork ribs served over polenta. 

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel, located on 699 N. Broad St, will be open Friday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday for dinner. The restaurant will also serve brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Broad Street Divine Lorraine

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved