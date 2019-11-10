Cicala at Divine Lorraine Hotel has an official opening date

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine Hotel will finally open its doors on N. Broad St. on Friday, Nov. 15, the restaurant announced.

The southern Italian restaurant announced the news on Instagram on Friday. "Recipe testing complete," the owners, Joe and Angela Cicala, formally of Le Virtu and Brigantessa in East Passyunk, said in a post. They added, "We can't wait to cook for you again!" The restaurant announced on Sunday that reservations are now available through OpenTable.