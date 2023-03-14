Cirque du Soleil's new show to make North American debut in Philly

Cirque du Soleil, the largest contemporary circus company in the world, returns to the Philadelphia region this fall with BAZZAR, a colorful spectacle of acrobatics, music and dance.

The show will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 22 under the Big Top tent at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. BAZZAR, which includes more than 35 international performers, is the first Cirque du Soleil show in the region since 2019's AMALUNA, and the local performances will be the show's debut in North America.

BAZZAR is described as a "colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy," a creative spectacle in which performers create a one-of-a-kind universe under the guidance of their master. The show is meant to replicate the experience of the people, sights and excitement of a traditional bazaar in the Middle East, which inspired its name.

The show features teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, rollerskates, trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in the circus's history, a performance of mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga poses and wrestling grips with a vertical pole.

BAZZAR was created in 2018 and then toured India and much of the Middle East for several years. It returned to the stage in Brazil in September with performances in San Paolo and Rio de Janiero followed by a show in Santiago, Chile. Before it arrives in North America, there will be more performances in Colombia and Argentina.

Tickets for BAZZAR went on sale Monday for members of Club Cirque. The rest of the tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 20. All ticket purchases can be made online, and prices range from $36 to $154.

Founded near Quebec City in 1984, Cirque du Soleil first performed in the United States at the Los Angeles Festival in 1987 before expanding to Europe in 1990.

With nearly 40 years of shows around the world, including tributes to Michael Jackson, The Beatles and James Cameron's "Avatar," Cirque du Soleil has performed for more than 220 million people in 70 countries.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil and to see behind-the-scenes footage from its expansive group of circus artists, check out the circus's TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Sept. 26 to Oct. 22, 2023

Show times vary | Tickets $36 to $154

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave., Oaks, PA, 19456