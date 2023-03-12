More Events:

March 12, 2023

Watch animal artists at work during Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon fundraiser

The two-day event, running Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18, helps raise money for the zoo's animal enrichment programs

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Zoo is hosting its annual signature fundraiser, the Zoo-a-thon, on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. The two-day event, which features animal artists and zookeeper chats, helps raise money for the zoo's animal enrichment programs.

Visitors to a local zoo next weekend can admire animal artists at work, attend zookeeper chats and watch critters take on obstacle courses as part of an event to garner donations.

Philadelphia Zoo is hosting its annual signature fundraiser, the Zoo-a-thon, on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. The two-day event helps raise money for the zoo's animal enrichment programs.

During the celebration, guests can enjoy watching animal artists, like Wesley the Velveteen lop rabbit, at work creating unique paintings.

Other special events include alpaca and goat walks on the main path, rabbit obstacle courses, Andean Bear peanut butter enrichment and unique feedings for big cats, penguins and red pandas. Visitors can also learn more about the zoo's wildlife during specialty zookeeper chats focused on bears, gorillas and reptiles.

zoo a thon philadelphia zoo fundraiser turtleProvided Image/Aversa PR

Along with talented animal artists, on Friday, mural artists from Philadelphia nonprofit Visual Urban Renewal & Transformation (V.U.R.T.) Creative will be onsite doing live paintings to celebrate the importance of wildlife and art.

On Friday and Saturday, the zoo will accept donations through onsite QR codes. Interested donors can also text keyword “PhillyZoo” to 24365 or call 1-888-744-9668 to donate. 

Funds raised will help support the zoo's animal enrichment programs, which offer creative outlets for the animals to engage in physical activity and mental exercise such as puzzle feeders, climbing structures and private training sessions.

Guests can reserve their tickets now, and those who can't make it in person next weekend can donate to the fundraiser online.

Philadelphia Zoo-A-Thon

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18
9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tickets start at $16
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
