Watch animal artists at work during Philadelphia Zoo-a-thon fundraiser

Visitors to a local zoo next weekend can admire animal artists at work, attend zookeeper chats and watch critters take on obstacle courses as part of an event to garner donations.

Philadelphia Zoo is hosting its annual signature fundraiser, the Zoo-a-thon, on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18. The two-day event helps raise money for the zoo's animal enrichment programs.

During the celebration, guests can enjoy watching animal artists, like Wesley the Velveteen lop rabbit, at work creating unique paintings.

Other special events include alpaca and goat walks on the main path, rabbit obstacle courses, Andean Bear peanut butter enrichment and unique feedings for big cats, penguins and red pandas. Visitors can also learn more about the zoo's wildlife during specialty zookeeper chats focused on bears, gorillas and reptiles. Provided Image/Aversa PR Provided Image/Aversa PR

Along with talented animal artists, on Friday, mural artists from Philadelphia nonprofit Visual Urban Renewal & Transformation (V.U.R.T.) Creative will be onsite doing live paintings to celebrate the importance of wildlife and art.

On Friday and Saturday, the zoo will accept donations through onsite QR codes. Interested donors can also text keyword “PhillyZoo” to 24365 or call 1-888-744-9668 to donate.

Funds raised will help support the zoo's animal enrichment programs, which offer creative outlets for the animals to engage in physical activity and mental exercise such as puzzle feeders, climbing structures and private training sessions.



Guests can reserve their tickets now, and those who can't make it in person next weekend can donate to the fundraiser online.

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18



9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tickets start at $16Philadelphia Zoo3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104