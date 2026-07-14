Free wedding expo at Citizens Bank Park will bring more than 100 vendors together

Couples planning a wedding can meet dozens of businesses in one place when a free wedding expo comes to Citizens Bank Park's Hall of Fame Club on Tuesday, July 28.

Hosted by American Bridal Show Company, the event will bring together more than 100 businesses that provide wedding services. Attendees can compare options, ask questions and gather ideas for nearly every part of a wedding without having to schedule separate appointments.

Businesses offering venues, catering, photography, videography, entertainment, flowers, bridal attire, formalwear, beauty services, transportation, cakes, jewelry, décor and honeymoon planning are expected to participate.

Provided Courtesy/American Bridal Show Company

Some exhibitors also will offer giveaways and discounts available during the event.

The expo runs from 4:30-9 p.m. inside the air-conditioned Hall of Fame Club at Citizens Bank Park. Admission and parking are free. Attendees should park in Lot P and enter the ballpark through the Home Plate entrance on Pattison Avenue. Advance registration is encouraged to reserve a spot.

Tuesday, July 28 | 4:30-9 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park's Hall of Fame Club

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Free to attend

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