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July 14, 2026

Free wedding expo at Citizens Bank Park will bring more than 100 vendors together

Couples can explore venues, photographers, caterers, florists and other wedding services during the July 28 event in the Hall of Fame Club.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Weddings
American Bridal Expo smiling couple Provided Courtesy/American Bridal Show Company

Couples planning a wedding can explore ideas and connect with more than 100 wedding vendors during a free expo at Citizens Bank Park on July 28.

Couples planning a wedding can meet dozens of businesses in one place when a free wedding expo comes to Citizens Bank Park's Hall of Fame Club on Tuesday, July 28.

Hosted by American Bridal Show Company, the event will bring together more than 100 businesses that provide wedding services. Attendees can compare options, ask questions and gather ideas for nearly every part of a wedding without having to schedule separate appointments.

Businesses offering venues, catering, photography, videography, entertainment, flowers, bridal attire, formalwear, beauty services, transportation, cakes, jewelry, décor and honeymoon planning are expected to participate.

CBP Bridal Expo gownsProvided Courtesy/American Bridal Show Company

Some exhibitors also will offer giveaways and discounts available during the event.

The expo runs from 4:30-9 p.m. inside the air-conditioned Hall of Fame Club at Citizens Bank Park. Admission and parking are free. Attendees should park in Lot P and enter the ballpark through the Home Plate entrance on Pattison Avenue. Advance registration is encouraged to reserve a spot.

Philadelphia Wedding Expo

Tuesday, July 28 | 4:30-9 p.m.
Citizens Bank Park's Hall of Fame Club
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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