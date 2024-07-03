More News:

July 03, 2024

City workers union files lawsuit against Mayor Parker for return-to-office plan

The mandate said that all city workers need to return to the office full-time by July 15. District Council 47 said it violates the union contract.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
City employees are supposed to head back to the office full-time by July 15. The union filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop Mayor Cherelle Parker's mandate.

The union representing city employees filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop Mayor Cherelle Parker's return-to-office plan, which is set to go into effect July 15. 

The District Council 47 union, asked a judge to stop the mandate, which it says violates the union contract by requiring employees to return to the office full-time. It has also criticized Parker for not going through collective bargaining with District Council 47 before establishing the mandate. Parker believes the new policy doesn't require collective bargaining. 

District Council 47, which represents 6,000 workers, also filed a complaint on unfair labor practices with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board. 

In her original announcement, Parker said city employees had to return to the office full-time by July 15. In that statement, she said that approximately 80% of city employees already worked on-site full-time in 2023, and the remaining worked about half the time in-office. 

In Parker's opinion, a fully in-office workforce allows for more consistent workplaces and improves equal opportunity efforts. 

"Employee presence at the workplace allows for more personal and productive interactions, facilitates communication, and promotes social connections – along with collaboration, innovation, and inclusion," Parker said in a statement in May. "It delivers on my promise of an accessible City workforce that is best situated to serve the people of Philadelphia." 

But the union said that the policy will negatively impact the city's worker shortage and that instituting the requirement during the summer complicates matters for working parents. Parker recently announced a year-round schooling pilot program, though it won't go into place until the fall. 

