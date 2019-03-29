More Health:

March 29, 2019

The grain-free, nut-free, gluten-free flour alternative you didn't know existed

Coffee flour is both healthy AND sustainable

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative flours have been rising in popularity in light of diets like gluten-free, ketogenic and paleo. They work baking wonders for those who have dietary restrictions or are simply trying to cook and eat a little healthier.

Almond flour, coconut flour and gluten-free flour mixes are some of the most popular options that you can now find in most grocery stores and see listed in many recipes. Coffee flour, however, is a lesser-known alternative flour option that might just slowly slide to the top of the alt-flour pack.

Coffee flour is derived from the coffee cherry plant, the same plant that coffee beans are harvested from. Usually, the coffee fruit is discarded, but after it was discovered that these leftovers could become a powerful ingredient in the world of baking, coffee flour emerged, Popsugar reports.

The flour is made from just the pulp of the coffee cherry, rather than the skin and the pulp. It has no fat content at all, and boasts a roasted flavor that has been described as incredible.

Unlike many alternative and gluten-free flours on the market, coffee flour is grain-free and nut-free, which makes it perfect for someone following a Paleo diet. Also, a serving of coffee flour contains seven grams of carbohydrates, but six of those are from dietary fiber, making it an ideal choice for a low-carb dieters, too.

Gram for gram, some coffee flour products have been reported to have more iron than fresh spinach; more fiber than whole grain wheat flour; more antioxidants than pomegranate; more protein than fresh kale; more potassium than banana; and less fat than coconut flour, Epicurious reports.

And while it's beneficial for your health, it's also good for the environment. "Coffee flour is a highly sustainable product, since it's a new use for the pulp leftover from the production and growth of coffee beans," Jackie London, nutrition director of the Good Housekeeping Institute, told Popsugar.

As an added perk for caffeine addicts, coffee flour does contain caffeine, but it's only about as much as is in dark chocolate (roughly 12 milligrams per ounce, compared to about 95 milligrams per ounce in coffee), Food52 reports. As for it’s flavor, it reportedly adds a slight graininess to baked goods with a slight nutty flavor some might describe as fig-reminiscent. 

As for what to use coffee flour for, it pairs really well with chocolate-y flavored baked goods like brownies or cookies. If you want to get REALLY healthy with your baked goods, this Beet Cake made with coffee flour is perfect for you. 

