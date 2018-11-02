Is hot coffee or cold brew healthier? A local study spills the truth

For most people, coffee is life. Or it *gives* you life at least. Since the jury is still out on whether or not it can be deemed a “healthy” beverage, we might as well try to make the healthiest choices with it until there’s a final ruling.

Obviously, most specialty lattes aren’t the healthiest option, as they’re filled with sugar and piled-high with whipped cream, so a plain ol' black cup of Joe is generally seen as the healthiest option. But now, with cold brew coffee being readily available, is there a healthier black coffee option between them?

A new study out of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia compared the acidity and antioxidant activity of hot and cold brewed coffees in hopes of crowning a healthy coffee king.

Researchers examined hot and cold versions prepared with the same “grind-to-coffee ratio” in light roast coffees from Brazil, two regions of Ethiopia, Columbia, Myanmar, and Mexico. Their findings suggest that — drum roll, please! — hot coffee has higher antioxidant activity than cold brew coffee, with benefits including cancer prevention and a lower risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The pH values in each brew were found to be rather comparable. Health reports that cold brew has often been considered less acidic than hot brew coffee, and therefore gentler on the stomach. But the Jefferson study shows that the pH levels in both hot and cold fell in a range from 4.85 to 5.13. With those fairly close numbers in mind, researchers don’t believe cold brew can be considered the “silver bullet” to caffeinating without tummy troubles — but do what works for you and your body, friends.

Cold brew lovers don’t necessarily need to drop their chilled coffee drinking habits, it still packs an antioxidant punch, one of the main arguments in favor of caffeine. Plus, cold brew is often found to be a whole lot tastier, so people don’t feel the need to put as much cream and sugar into every cup, and there’s certainly merit in that!

