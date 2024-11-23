More News:

November 23, 2024

Penn is among U.S. colleges changing financial aid eligibility in move to make college more affordable

The university is aiming to help students from middle-income families by no longer considering home values and raising its threshold for students who qualify for free tuition.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Colleges
Penn financial aid Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

University of Pennsylvania is changing how it calculates financial aid, school officials said this week. It's among a number of U.S. schools implementing changes intended to make college more affordable to students from middle-income families.

Starting next fall, the University of Pennsylvania will expand its financial aid program in a move intended to make the college more affordable for students from middle-income families.

There will be two changes to how Penn determines students' financial aid packages, school officials announced this week. The university will no longer consider the value of a family's primary home when calculating a student's financial aid eligibility, and Penn will raise the household income threshold for students eligible to receive full-tuition scholarships to $200,000, up from $140,000. Students qualifying for tuition scholarships will still need to pay for housing, dining and other expenses. 

MORE: Gov. Josh Shapiro approves $153 million for SEPTA to prevent massive fare increases, service cuts

The effort to make college more affordable follows a national trend as colleges throughout the United States are recognizing the financial burden that high tuition costs puts on middle class families. Other schools that also announced new affordability initiatives this week include Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, University of Texas, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brandeis University in Massachusetts and St. John's College, which has campuses in Maryland and New Mexico.

An article NPR published about the plans at those schools noted that while college acceptance rates have risen, the sizes of incoming freshman classes have declined. It also cited a Pew Research study from last year that found only one-quarter of adults feel a four-year college degree is important to getting a well paying job. 

Penn calls its new initiative the Quaker Commitment. The financial aid changes will apply to incoming students in the fall and all of the university's current undergraduate students who are enrolled next fall. Penn has nearly 10,000 undergrads, of which 46% receive financial aid.

School officials said approximately 900 students will benefit from excluding families' home values from aid calculations, increasing grant packages by about $4,000 each. Another 180 students will get an additional $10,000 in tuition assistance as a result of the higher income threshold. 

"This bold new initiative expands financial aid for more families in alignment with our commitment to have Penn's financial aid package meet 100% of families' demonstrated need with no loans," Penn Interim President J. Larry Jameson said

Penn expects this will cost about $6 million each year and plans to seek donations to fund it. In 2023, the university made students from families earning less than $75,000 – up from $65,000 – eligible to receive aid covering the full cost of tuition, housing and dining, plus an option for work-study. About 200 students got an average of $16,000 more assistance as a result of this change. 

On average, Penn financial aid packages offer $70,579 per student, covering 76% of total costs. According to the university, this is a significant increase from its packages in 2008, which offset 57% of the sticker price. 

MIT is making the same change to its income thresholds as Penn, the college in Cambridge, Massachusetts, announced Wednesday, waiving tuitions for students from families making less than $200,000, up from $140,000.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Colleges University City Tuition West Philly Philadephia Universities University of Pennsylvania Financial Aid

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport
Purchased - Woman checking her holiday expenses

How to manage your holiday expenses without overspending

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council to develop plans to protect marginalized groups

Rue Landau LGBTQ Immigrant hearings

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Music

Japanese Breakfast to perform at Coachella in April

Japanese Breakfast Coachella

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies are reportedly (somewhat) serious players for Juan Soto

Juan-Soto-mlb-free-agency-Phillies_110224_USAT

Weekend

What to do this weekend: VinylCon and the Giant Heart returns

Weekend guide heart

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved