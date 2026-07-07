College students can visit more than 25 Philly museums for free during CollegeFest this September

College students can experience some of Philadelphia's museums, historic sites and cultural attractions at no cost during Campus Philly's CollegeFest, which runs Sept. 14-20. The weeklong event is designed to introduce students to neighborhoods across the city through museums, attractions and special events.

Registered students will receive a digital pass that includes admission to more than 25 participating museums and attractions on select days, plus unlimited rides on the Philly PHLASH throughout the week.

Participating locations include the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Franklin Institute, the National Constitution Center, the Barnes Foundation, the Penn Museum, Eastern State Penitentiary, the Philadelphia Zoo, the Mütter Museum, Battleship New Jersey, the Museum of the American Revolution and more than 20 other museums, historic sites and attractions throughout the Philadelphia region.

The celebration wraps up with the Campus Philly Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Race Street between 19th and 20th streets. The event will feature live performances, local vendors, giveaways and activities.

CollegeFest is free for college students, but advance registration is required. Students must register through Campus Philly and show their digital pass to receive admission at participating locations on their designated days.

Sept. 14-20

25+ participating organizations

Philadelphia, PA

Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.