More News:

October 07, 2021

Delco man charged in fatal shooting at SEPTA trolley stop

Investigators say the 54-year-old victim was killed Monday morning in Collingdale

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Delco SEPTA Trolley Shooting Street View/Google

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot at SEPTA's MacDade Blvd. trolley station in Collingdale, Delaware County on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Nicholas Hoyle, 27, of Sharon Hill, has been charged with homicide and related offenses in the shooting.

A Sharon Hill man has been charged with homicide in a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning at a SEPTA trolley stop in Collingdale, prosecutors in Delaware County announced.

Nicholas Hoyle, 27, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the discovery of a shooting victim at the MacDade Blvd. station along Woodlawn Ave.

A Collingdale police officer was on patrol near the trolley stop Monday morning when he noticed a man on the ground inside the station. The victim was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by first responders who were called to the scene.

The medical examiner determined that the victim, identified as 54-year-old Dwayne Williams, had died as result of a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Nicholas HoyleSource/Delaware County DA's Office

Nicholas Hoyle

Surveillance video collected from surrounding businesses showed that Williams had been sitting on a bench at the trolley stop prior to the shooting. Another man appeared and was seen pacing outside the shelter, according to investigators. The second man raised his arm and pointed at Williams, who fell to the ground and clutched his chest.

Additional surveillance video showed that prior to the shooting, the gunman had stopped at a local business and made a purchase. The transaction was traced to Hoyle, who was found to have a previous conviction for robbery and was not eligible to possess a firearm.

Hoyle was stopped by investigators on Wednesday in Sharon Hill, where they allegedly found a gun in his waistband and the same card inside his wallet that was used to make a purchase before the shooting. He was taken into custody and charged with homicide and related offenses. 

“The murder of Mr. Williams was a real shock to our community,” Collingdale police chief Ken Felker said. “Bringing the killer to justice so quickly will ease our residents' concerns, and for that we are thankful to our law enforcement partners in Sharon Hill and the DA’s Office."

Hoyle is being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Collingdale Crime SEPTA Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5
Hurts_Sanders_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia opens 11/4
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Grand Opening

Government

Philly pushes back COVID-19 vaccination deadline for colleges, health care systems
Philly COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Women's Health

Drinking alcohol increases breast cancer risk, but many women don't realize it
Alcohol breast cancer risk

Movies

Sydney Park, actress with Philly roots, stars in Netflix slasher 'There's Someone Inside Your Home'
Sydney Park There's Someone Inside Your House

Festival

Chestnut Hill Conservancy illuminates Germantown Avenue for Night of Lights this October
Night of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved