February 28, 2020

Man allegedly tied up and attacked residents in Collingswood break in

Bernard Miller, 36, is charged in connection with three incidents last weekend; in one he allegedly set the house on fire

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Bernard Miller, 36, allegedly broke into a Collingswood home demanding money. He tied up a woman who answered the door before attacking her boyfriend. Before leaving, Miller allegedly set the home on fire. The woman was able to escape and call police.

A man who allegedly broke into three Collingswood homes, including one incident when police said he stabbed a person and tied up another before attempting to set the home on fire, has been captured.

Bernard Miller, 36, was arrested at a Camden homeless shelter. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has charged him in connection with the two day-time break-ins on Saturday and the third on Sunday, all in Collingswood, Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.  

Miller allegedly forced himself into the home on Crestmont Terrace on Sunday afternoon after knockingon  police said.

In the Sunday incident, police said, Miller entered the home after knocking on the door and asking the woman who answered for a glass of water. Inside, he allegedly tied up the woman and attacked her boyfriend with a knife before to set the property on fire, NJ Pen reported.

The woman freed herself and called the police. Firefighters put out the fire and transported both people to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Through surveillance footage at the shelter, Miller was identified wearing the same clothes as the perpetrator during the burglaries, officials said. Police also found items in the man's backpack that were consistent with items stolen from one of the burglaries on Saturday. 

Miller is charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of burglary, aggravated assault, two counts of criminal restraint and weapons-related offenses.

He is being held in Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Virginia Streva
