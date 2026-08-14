Colman Domingo shares some of his favorite movies in visit to Criterion Closet

Colman Domingo revealed a few of his favorite films — and his pick for the handsomest actor of all time — during his trip to the Criterion Closet.

The West Philly native selected seven movies and a box set from the boutique home video label Criterion, which has invited celebrities to shop its office closet stocked with special edition discs since 2010. Domingo went with a mix of movies he'd never seen, watched once on a plane or enjoyed dozens of times. The Oscar-nominated actor called the 1974 dramedy "Claudine" one of his favorites, shouting out James Earl Jones' romantic lead in particular.

"This character is like my pop," Domingo said. "I think that's maybe why I relate to this character so much. I see that dude, that dude who was like too cool, blue-collar dude but who came in and sort of laid down some rules for the new family. And there's comedy and drama that ensues."

"Moonstruck" was another favorite. Domingo claimed he'd watched the Cher rom-com "maybe 50 times" and, with his new copy, "it's going to be another 50 times."

He also took a moment to declare French actor Alain Deloin "one of the most beautiful men who has ever graced a screen" while pocketing the star's 1960 film "Purple Moon." Rounding out Domingo's tote bag was "Mean Streets," "Black Girl," "Il Posto" and a box set of films from Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai.

On his way out, Domingo closed his eyes and spun around to randomly pick "what the closet wants me to walk away with." He landed on "Coup de Grace," a 1976 West German movie set at the end of the Russian Revolution in Latvia involving "psychosexual depression, promiscuity and revolutionary collaboration," per the description.

"This is dope," said Domingo, pausing in the middle of reading the jacket. "... I'm down with this. This is great."

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