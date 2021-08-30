More Sports:

August 30, 2021

Colts place former Eagles QB Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carson-Wentz-Mask_083021_usat Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday afternoon that they placed three players on the COVID-19 list, including Carson Wentz, in case you missed the headline on this story.

Wentz got through two practices before missing the rest of training camp with a broken foot that required surgery. And then just as Wentz was expected to return to practice fully, well, he's out of commission again, on the COVID-19 list.

MORE: WTS: Eagles don't have a single player in ESPN's Top 100 | Eagles reportedly 'taking calls' on offensive line, linebacker depth | John McMullen: What 'Minshew Mania' really means for the Eagles

Wentz had previously been asked if he is vaccinated, and he declined to answer, only responding that it is "a personal decision."

So to recap, after the Colts traded for Wentz:

  1. He practiced twice.
  2. He broke his foot.
  3. He had surgery.
  4. He was expected to return.
  5. Instead, he went on the COVID-19 list.

The Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks is 13 days away, and Wentz could very well return from the COVID-19 list before then. It remains unclear whether his foot will be ready in time for Week 1, and if the COVID-19 setback will affect the rehab on his foot.

Of course, the Eagles are rooting for Wentz to play, as he needs to participate in 75 percent of the Colts snaps (or 70 percent of the snaps, with the Colts making the playoffs) for the second-round pick the Colts traded to the Eagles to become a first-round pick.

UPDATE: Wentz could be back in as little as five days.

Of course, that bit of information confirms that Wentz is not fully vaccinated, because if he were he would not have to miss any time at all.

MORE: Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker | Report: Deshaun Watson won't waive no-trade clause to play for Eagles

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

John McMullen: What 'Minshew Mania' really means for the Eagles
Gardner-Minshew_083021_usat

Sponsored

Attend Home Delivery World this week
Limited - Home Delivery World Main

Streaming

Netflix 9/11 documentary series among new titles coming to streaming service in September
Netflix 9/11 documentary

Healthy Eating

New study finds eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life
Hot Dog Healthy

Wildlife

Dead whale found washed ashore on Barnegat Light beach
Dead whale Barnegat Light beach

Food & Drink

Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food
Kurry Shack grand opening

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved