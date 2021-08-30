Colts place former Eagles QB Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

August 30, 2021
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday afternoon that they placed three players on the COVID-19 list, including Carson Wentz, in case you missed the headline on this story.
We have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2021
Wentz got through two practices before missing the rest of training camp with a broken foot that required surgery. And then just as Wentz was expected to return to practice fully, well, he's out of commission again, on the COVID-19 list.
Wentz had previously been asked if he is vaccinated, and he declined to answer, only responding that it is "a personal decision."
Colts QB Carson Wentz politely declines to say whether he is vaccinated. “It’s a Personal decision.” pic.twitter.com/RtoZZHVAMg— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) July 28, 2021
So to recap, after the Colts traded for Wentz:
The Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks is 13 days away, and Wentz could very well return from the COVID-19 list before then. It remains unclear whether his foot will be ready in time for Week 1, and if the COVID-19 setback will affect the rehab on his foot.
Of course, the Eagles are rooting for Wentz to play, as he needs to participate in 75 percent of the Colts snaps (or 70 percent of the snaps, with the Colts making the playoffs) for the second-round pick the Colts traded to the Eagles to become a first-round pick.
UPDATE: Wentz could be back in as little as five days.
The three players the #Colts placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today -- QB Carson Wentz, WR Zach Pascal and C Ryan Kelly -- are all close contacts with a staff member who tested positive, per source. Back in five days as long as they remain negative and asymptomatic.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2021
Of course, that bit of information confirms that Wentz is not fully vaccinated, because if he were he would not have to miss any time at all.
