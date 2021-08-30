Colts place former Eagles QB Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday afternoon that they placed three players on the COVID-19 list, including Carson Wentz, in case you missed the headline on this story.

Wentz got through two practices before missing the rest of training camp with a broken foot that required surgery. And then just as Wentz was expected to return to practice fully, well, he's out of commission again, on the COVID-19 list.

Wentz had previously been asked if he is vaccinated, and he declined to answer, only responding that it is "a personal decision."

So to recap, after the Colts traded for Wentz:

He practiced twice. He broke his foot. He had surgery. He was expected to return. Instead, he went on the COVID-19 list.

The Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks is 13 days away, and Wentz could very well return from the COVID-19 list before then. It remains unclear whether his foot will be ready in time for Week 1, and if the COVID-19 setback will affect the rehab on his foot.

Of course, the Eagles are rooting for Wentz to play, as he needs to participate in 75 percent of the Colts snaps (or 70 percent of the snaps, with the Colts making the playoffs) for the second-round pick the Colts traded to the Eagles to become a first-round pick.

UPDATE: Wentz could be back in as little as five days.

Of course, that bit of information confirms that Wentz is not fully vaccinated, because if he were he would not have to miss any time at all.

