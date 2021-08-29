More Sports:

August 29, 2021

Eagles 53-man cut-down tracker

By Jimmy Kempski
The Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, will have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and cuts have already begun around the league. Here we'll keep track of each of the Eagles cuts as they trickle in.

We'll also update our Eagles depth chart (as we see it) as players are waived or released. Most recent moves at the top:

10:45 a.m., Sunday: The Eagles announced that they have waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith. The roster now stands at 75 players.

They were all obvious cuts. Of those players, the most likely to land back on the practice squad is probably Bailey.

Jimmy Kempski
