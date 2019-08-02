Comcast's NBCUniversal plans massive Orlando theme park to rival Disney

NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast are expanding their footprint in Florida, adding a fourth theme park to challenge the timeless offerings of rival Disney.

Universal's Epic Universe, announced this week, aims to create a "new level of experience" that will take guests on a journey through various stories and lands, the company said.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Philadelphia-headquartered Comcast. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”