More News:

August 02, 2019

Comcast's NBCUniversal plans massive Orlando theme park to rival Disney

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Theme Parks
Epic Universe Comcast Park Source/NBCUniversal

Epic Universe, a new theme park planned by Universal Orlando Resort, will be built on a 750-acre site in Orlando. The park will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops and restaurants.

NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast are expanding their footprint in Florida, adding a fourth theme park to challenge the timeless offerings of rival Disney. 

Universal's Epic Universe, announced this week, aims to create a "new level of experience" that will take guests on a journey through various stories and lands, the company said.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Philadelphia-headquartered Comcast. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

Situated on a 750-acre site in Orlando, Epic Universe will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops and restaurants. 

Universal Orlando currently employs about 25,000 people and will add another 14,000 people with the Epic Universe expansion.

Land for the theme park, which doubles Universal's acreage in Central Florida, was cleared last year so that work could begin on a project that could take three or four years to complete. Epic Universe will be the first new park Universal has built since Islands of Adventure opened in 1999.

With about 50 million visitors last year Universal brought in about a third of Disney's total guests in 2018, according to the Themed Entertainment Association and global management firm AECOM, CNBC reported. Epic Universe will look to gain ground on Disney's rival parks.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic,” said Tom Williams, chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts. “It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members and our community.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Theme Parks Orlando Philadelphia NBC Universal Florida Recreation Business Vacations Comcast

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Restaurants

Philly health department: Video of mice at South Philly restaurant is 'completely unverifiable'
Popeye's Broad Snyder

Health News

Philadelphia declares public health emergency over Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Food & Drink

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster

Weekend

This weekend is filled with festivals
Northern Liberties 2nd Street Walk

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved