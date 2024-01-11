Consumers Beware: Hidden Limits in Auto Insurance Coverage





PRESENTED BY APG

Millions of drivers across Pennsylvania and New Jersey operate under the assumption that their auto insurance provides comprehensive protection. However, a closer look reveals hidden limitations that can leave policyholders vulnerable in the aftermath of an accident.

Many insurance companies promote "limited tort" options, enticing customers with lower premiums. However, this seemingly attractive choice comes at a significant cost: it restricts the ability to sue the at-fault driver for pain and suffering, even in cases of severe injuries. Furthermore, limited tort may limit other claims, resulting in significantly lower settlements.

In contrast, "full tort" coverage provides complete legal and financial protection. It allows policyholders to sue for all damages, including pain and suffering, regardless of the severity of the injury. This ensures you receive the compensation necessary to recover fully from the accident and move forward.

According to attorney Eric A. Shore, who specializes in helping accident victims secure fair compensation, "The initial savings of limited tort may seem tempting, but the long-term consequences can be severe. Full tort coverage provides essential legal and financial protection, ensuring that you and your family are fully protected in the event of an accident."

The implications of limited tort extend beyond the individual policyholder. Family members on the same policy are also bound by its limitations, potentially jeopardizing their ability to seek justice and fair compensation in the event of an accident.

While the initial savings of limited tort may seem appealing, the true cost becomes starkly evident in the aftermath of an accident. Sacrificing the right to sue for pain and suffering can have a devastating financial and emotional impact on individuals and families.

Insurance agents often use the term "full coverage," but it's crucial to understand that this doesn't automatically equate to full tort protection. True full coverage only exists with a full tort clause included in the policy.

Choosing between limited and full tort is a critical decision that requires careful consideration. While limited tort may offer temporary financial benefits, its limitations can have devastating consequences in the event of an accident. Full tort coverage, on the other hand, provides the necessary armor for responsible drivers, ensuring they receive the support and compensation they deserve in the event of an accident.

In Pennsylvania, full tort is the better option for your car insurance as it gives complete protection. Think of 'zero threshold' as the full tort of New Jersey. Both selections will allow a person to take legal action for any injury, big or small. Yet without having this stipulation in auto insurance, it is likely you’ll be out of luck if you get injured. Full tort and zero thresholds are the best armor for confident and responsible car ownership.

Remember: Your choice matters. Prioritize full tort coverage when selecting your auto insurance to safeguard your rights and those of your family members, ensuring you have the resources necessary to recover and move forward after an accident.