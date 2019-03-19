More Health:

March 19, 2019

Cooper Medical School ranked one of the toughest to get into nationwide

Camden institution lands on Top 10 list of U.S. med schools with lowest acceptance rate

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Cooper Medical School
cooper medical school camden google earth 10192019 Source/Google Earth

The Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden.

A South Jersey medical school is one of toughest in the nation to gain admittance.

The Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden just made U.S. News and World Report's ranking of the 10 U.S. medical schools with the lowest acceptance rates in fall 2018.

The school came in at No. 10 on the list. It received 6,708 applications and admitted only 203 students, for an acceptance rate of 3 percent.

RELATED READ: CHOP again ranked best pediatrics department in the United States.

Rowan University and The Cooper Health System created a partnership in June 2009 to establish the medical institution to address a local and national shortage of doctors and to improve healthcare in the Philadelphia region. The school opened in summer 2012.

Other highly accredited schools making the list include UCLA and the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine (both with a 2.1 percent acceptance rate), Stanford University (2.5 percent), Georgetown University (2.6 percent) and Brown University (2.8 percent). Leading the list was the University of Arizona at Tucson (1.9 percent).

The average acceptance rate among the 10 med schools that admitted the smallest proportion of prospective students last fall was 2.4 percent.

The odds are better at some med schools. The University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences had the highest acceptance rate among ranked schools that reported these data, admitting 20.5 percent of applicants, according to U.S. News.

Among the 118 ranked U.S. medical schools that reported their fall 2018 acceptance rate to the digital news site in the annual survey, the average was 6.8 percent. That staggeringly low number means competition is fierce for medical school hopefuls.

For contrast, the general acceptance rate at Temple University is 57 percent, with the University of Pennsylvania at 9.9 percent.

Check out U.S. News and World Report’s full Top 10 list

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Cooper Medical School Camden Rankings U.S. News & World Report Cooper University Hospital Universities Students

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles front office, Howie Roseman are 'blowing it this time'
030919HowieRoseman

Business

Wawa will hire thousands of new employees during next three months
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Entertainment

Trocadero owner promises series of big-name performances before May closing
Historic Trocadero Photos

NCAA Tournament

Pick these 5 first-round NCAA tournament upsets on your bracket
Ja-Morant-Murray-State-031919_USAT

Fitness

Cherry Blossom 10K/5K participants receive free admission to Shofuso
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms

Illness

Here's the scoop on misophonia — the disorder that makes people sensitive to certain sounds
misophonia sound sensitivity

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved