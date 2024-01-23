Core stability, the foundation of healthy movement, can be strengthened with simple exercises

Maintaining a strong, stable core is among the most common fitness recommendations given to everyone from athletes to people with chronic pain. Terms like "core exercise" and "core activation" get a lot of buzz in fitness circles, but what they mean practically for people hoping to develop good habits is sometimes difficult to pinpoint.

"There's not a great definition of what 'core' is," said Justin Shaginaw, a physical therapist at Penn Therapy & Fitness. "I think for most people in the medicine and physical therapy world, we look at the core as not just your abdominals but also your low back, your hips and even your hamstrings and glutes — pretty much anything that attaches to your pelvis."

Many of the complaints physical therapists hear from their patients, from low back pain to muscle flare-ups, can be traced to improper or inadequate use of the core.

"It's sort of the foundation of all of our movement," Shaginaw said. "If we don't have good strength and stability in our core, then that can affect us from both our upper extremities — like throwing things and pushing things – as well as our lower extremities like jumping and running."

Shaginaw used an analogy to explain how a lack of routine engagement of the core can affect overall strength.

"It's like trying to shoot a cannon out of a canoe," he said. "It's going to push the canoe as much as it shoots the cannon ball out if we don't have a strong core."

One of the challenges of identifying a weak core is that there aren't reliable measures that can be used to test its strength, Shaginaw said. Although people often associate the core with visible features like six-pack abs, core stability also is impacted by the diaphragm — how we breathe — and our day-to-day posture. Poor functioning of core muscles tends to be more about not using them than obvious signs of weakness.

"For most people, what we see is an inability to use it," Shaginaw said. "As we age and we're sedentary and don't work out, that becomes more pronounced. But even in professional athletes, they don't always use their cores correctly. If you look at athletes, they often have an arched back. They rely on their vertebrae — the bony structures — to give stability to the core versus their abdominal muscles."

There are some characteristics that tend to contribute to a weaker core. Being overweight or obese centers body weight forward, stretching out the abdominal muscles and creating a disadvantage for posture. Sedentary lifestyles, especially as people age, also compromises use of core muscles. Many people don't realize they are not functioning optimally because they aren't active enough to notice problems.

"There are plenty of people who have weak cores and function just fine," Shaginaw said. "The more active you are and the higher level of activity you do, the more likely any sort of weak link is going to become symptomatic. When you're 22, you can do whatever you want and not pay for it. When you get into your 30s and 40s, that's when the weak links catch up to you."

What are some useful exercises to strengthen your core?

Gaining greater core stability can be achieved by making some simple exercises part of a weekly routine. In many ways, the key to developing strength is helping core muscles support a healthier spine.

"It's really about retraining the core and finding what we call 'neutral spine,'" Shaginaw said. "That way, we get out of that excessive arch."

There are different types of exercises recommended for core strength. Some involve being in static positions, while others are more geared toward movement.

"We start with it being stable and then we progress to it being moving," Shaginaw said. "That's because our core functions both ways. As we're running or throwing, we need to be stable. If you're going to hit a tennis ball or baseball, your core needs to produce motion, power and velocity."