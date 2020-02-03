More Health:

February 03, 2020

Penn student stuck in Chinese 'ghost city' amid coronavirus lockdown

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Penn Coronavirus Cheng Min/Xinhua/Sipa USA

University of Pennsylvania student Zhexuan Huang is stranded in Wuhan amid a lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. More than 4,100 cases of the illness have been reported in Wuhan, but residents believe the number is much higher. Above, a makeshift hospital in Wuhan designed to treat patients with coronavirus.

A Chinese student at the University of Pennsylvania will have to take a leave of absence amid a lockdown in Wuhan city, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus that has landed the country in crisis.

Sophomore Zhexuan Huang, an economics student, had planned to return to Philadelphia on Jan. 15 as he waited for approval on his visa renewal. He hasn't been able to leave his hometown since then due to the outbreak of the respiratory illness, according to the student-run newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian. The city has been on lockdown since Jan. 23.

Chinese officials first detected the novel coronavirus on Dec. 31, linking it to an open-air market in Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people.

In Wuhan alone, more than 4,100 people have been sickened and 224 killed, The New York Times reported Monday. Hospitals are dealing with an overwhelming number of patients and are struggling to test those who come in with symptoms. Residents believe the number of those infected is much higher.

As fear spreads across the city and the country, Huang said most people are staying inside to avoid potential contact. Only his father has left the house for brief grocery runs. What little Huang has been able to see has come from drone footage uploaded online.

“Some people fly their drones outside the city to see the view of the city right now,” Huang told The Daily Pennsylvanian: “There are pretty much no cars on the street, like no people walking. The city is like a ghost city. It's like a zombie apocalypse now.”

Huang believes he will have to register for summer courses at Penn, as school policy doesn't allow him to complete his exams remotely.

The coronavirus has now been detected in at least 23 countries. More than 17,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 300 people have died.

The United States declared a coronavirus emergency on Friday, issuing the first federal quarantine in 50 years for those who have been to China's Hubei province in the past 14 days.

Scientists researching the outbreak believe the virus, which is part of a larger family of coronaviruses, may have originated in bats and spread to another animal sold at the Wuhan market. It is now being transmitted between humans.

As a precaution, several local universities have implemented policies to contain the spread of the virus. While Penn has recommended delaying or canceling travel to China, Temple University and Drexel University have both suspended student travel to China until further notice.

For Huang, the coronavirus will put his Penn education on hold temporarily as he and the rest of Wuhan navigate the eerie circumstances of panic and disrupted public services.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia China University of Pennsylvania Students Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
020320JustinJefferson

Investigations

Landmark priest abuse retrial now missing its key witness
Priest William Lynn Retrial

Healthy Eating

Considering a plant-based diet? Here's what to add to your grocery list
Plant-based Diet

Phillies

If Phillies don't pursue Kris Bryant or Nolan Arenado, it could cost them the NL East
Kris-Bryant_121219_usat

Food & Drink

Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020
East Passyunk Restaurant Week - Mamma Maria

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved