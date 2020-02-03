More Health:

February 03, 2020

Doctors in Thailand treat coronavirus with anti-viral cocktail of HIV drugs and Tamiflu

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Coronavirus
HIV Flu drugs treat Coronavirus Xu Yu/Xinhua/Sipa USA

The photo shows a member of the medical staff wearing protective gear at a hospital in China where patients with coronavirus are being treated. Doctors in Thailand have given select patients with coronavirus by administering a mixture of anti-viral drugs commonly used to treat people with HIV and the flu. The say the mix of drugs has been successful.

Doctors in Thailand are treating some patients with the coronavirus by administering a mixture of anti-viral drugs, and they say they are having success.

Thai physicians gave three patients at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok the three-drug mixture, the Bangkok Post reported. The cocktail of medications includes HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir – a combination known as as Kaletra – and the flu medication Tamiflu.

Each of the patients had tested positive for the coronavirus for 10 days. One patient had to immediately stop treatment after developing a rash. The two remaining patients showed improvement and tested negative for the virus within 48 hours.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus to be a global health emergency. Thailand confirmed the first case of human-to-human transmission on Saturday. There are 19 confirmed cases of the virus in that country — 11 have been hospitalized and eight have returned home. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first human-to-human transmission of the virus in this country on Thursday. As on Monday afternoon, there are 11 confirm coronavirus cases in the United States. 

The novel coronavirus — or 2019CoV — is a previously-unidentified respiratory virus that surfaced in of Wuhan, China. The virus originally spread from animal, but it is now contractable through human contact. Symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, can appear in two days to 14 days following exposure. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Coronavirus United States Medications Pharmaceuticals Treatment Flu HIV

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 2.0
020320JustinJefferson

Investigations

Landmark priest abuse retrial now missing its key witness
Priest William Lynn Retrial

Healthy Eating

Considering a plant-based diet? Here's what to add to your grocery list
Plant-based Diet

Phillies

If Phillies don't pursue Kris Bryant or Nolan Arenado, it could cost them the NL East
Kris-Bryant_121219_usat

Food & Drink

Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020
East Passyunk Restaurant Week - Mamma Maria

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved