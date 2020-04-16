More News:

April 16, 2020

Coronavirus stimulus checks delayed for millions of Americans who used tax preparers

Many who log on dedicated IRS site to get updates only receiving the automated message 'Payment Status Not Available'

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus IRS
Coronavirus stimulus check delay irs-lawyer-7/Flickr

Coronavirus stimulus checks were delayed Wednesday by issues caused by tax preparers preventing millions of Americans from receiving checks they were promised. Glitches with tax preparers like Turbo Tax and others may have affected nearly 20 million Americans, a new report says.

Some coronavirus checks which were meant to be delivered Wednesday were delayed by glitches caused by specific tax preparers, a new report reveals. 

Many Americans who used tax preparers such as H&R Block, TurboTax, and some private preparers have not yet received their coronavirus checks due to confusion caused by these systems, the Washington Post reported Thursday. Recipients were shown the message "Payment Status Not Available" instead of seeing the promised $1,200 check deposited into their account by the IRS.

Delays were caused in part because the IRS did not have recipients' information, such as their direct deposit, on file. Nearly 80 million of the 150 million payments expected in the Economic Impact Payment program in charge of the checks have been processed, meaning nearly half have not yet been sent out.

The issues caused by tax preparers brought to light this week could affect up to 21 million filers, a consumer law expert told the New York Post.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that delays in receiving coronavirus checks also affected parents of dependent children and people with 2019 tax returns still to be processed. Many parental recipients received a check, but for the improper amount, missing a $500 check earned for those with children under 17.

Those who have not yet received their coronavirus stimulus check can look at its status here, using the IRS's new "Get My Payment" app launched Wednesday, April 15. Downloading the free app will allow Americans who did file their tax return in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide banking information when they did so to enter their direct deposit information now.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Coronavirus IRS Philadelphia Checking Accounts Pennsylvania Unemployment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

PhillyRank: Ranking the best pro athletes in Philadelphia right now (40-31)
Philly-Rank-40_041320

Nature

Delaware River named 2020 River of the Year by national environmental organization
Delaware River 2020

Illness

Some Philly-area hospitals 'near capacity' for COVID-19 patients in ICUs
ICUs COVID-19 Philly

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Al Horford trade options, Donovan Mitchell, Final Fantasy VII and pizza debates
4_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Fairmount

Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia
Rainbow balloons Fairmount

Entertainment

ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong' will feature Ariana Grande, John Stamos and other celebs
ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong'

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved