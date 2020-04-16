Coronavirus stimulus checks delayed for millions of Americans who used tax preparers

Some coronavirus checks which were meant to be delivered Wednesday were delayed by glitches caused by specific tax preparers, a new report reveals.

Many Americans who used tax preparers such as H&R Block, TurboTax, and some private preparers have not yet received their coronavirus checks due to confusion caused by these systems, the Washington Post reported Thursday. Recipients were shown the message "Payment Status Not Available" instead of seeing the promised $1,200 check deposited into their account by the IRS.

Delays were caused in part because the IRS did not have recipients' information, such as their direct deposit, on file. Nearly 80 million of the 150 million payments expected in the Economic Impact Payment program in charge of the checks have been processed, meaning nearly half have not yet been sent out.

The issues caused by tax preparers brought to light this week could affect up to 21 million filers, a consumer law expert told the New York Post.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that delays in receiving coronavirus checks also affected parents of dependent children and people with 2019 tax returns still to be processed. Many parental recipients received a check, but for the improper amount, missing a $500 check earned for those with children under 17.

Those who have not yet received their coronavirus stimulus check can look at its status here, using the IRS's new "Get My Payment" app launched Wednesday, April 15. Downloading the free app will allow Americans who did file their tax return in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide banking information when they did so to enter their direct deposit information now.