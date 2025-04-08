More Culture:

April 08, 2025

Cory Booker says his 25-hour Senate speech was a rallying call for Democrats to stand up to President Trump

On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' the New Jersey senator says his address was a way for him — and his colleagues — to accept responsibility for contributing to Trump's rise.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Cory Booker
Cory Booker Colbert The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discusses his 25-hour Senate speech on 'The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert.' Booker says it was an opportunity for Democrats to recognize that they must do more to oppose President Donald Trump's policies.

Before making his record-breaking, 25-hour speech on the Senate floor, Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he dehydrated himself 24 hours earlier so he wouldn't need to go to the bathroom. But this preparation upset his mother, who worried what the lack of fluids would do to his health. 

"She wasn't sure how long I could go, she just said 'Please tap out when you feel it,'" Booker said Monday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." "But my mom has a saying, 'Behind every successful child is an astonished parent.' So, I was very happy to astonish her that I could go that long." 

MORE: Cory Booker breaks record with 25-hour speech on the Senate floor

Booker broke the record for the longest Senate speech, previously held by former Sen. Strom Thurmond, who spent 24 hours and 18 minutes speaking against the Civil Rights Act in 1957. Booker said his speech showed how unsuccessful Thurmond's efforts were, seeing as "a Black guy came along and broke that record." 

In his speech, Booker spoke against many of President Donald Trump's policies, and urged his Democratic colleagues to do more to protect Americans. Speaking to Colbert, Booker called Trump a demagogue — a political leader who gains support by appealing to people's prejudices. 

"It was a very healing process, in many ways for myself, to say plainly, 'We have not done enough. I have not done enough,'" Booker said. "The Democratic Party must accept responsibility, not for complicity, but for contributing to the pathway to this kind of demagoguery, to this kind of person being in the White House.'"

Booker said everyday people also need to take action, as seen in nationwide protests against Trump and Elon Musk last weekend. He pointed to women's suffragette activist Alice Paul and the establishment of the Underground Railroad as moments where political change started from non-political leaders.

"Change has never come from Washington, it often comes to spite Washington and it comes to Washington by American people who are saying 'I am not satisfied with what's going on and I'm going to join a larger movement because it's a moral moment.'"  

Watch the full interview below:

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Cory Booker Philadelphia Democrats Donald Trump New Jersey Government Senate Stephen Colbert Politics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Business

401(k) creator gives investment advice as stock markets spiral

Stock Market 401k

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

Honeygrow begins selling its sauces in stores and online

honeygrow signature sauces

Mental Health

Could AI replace your therapist? New research suggests the technology could play a role in mental health care

ai therapy.jpg

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Eagles

Reviewing the NFL's rule changes, and how they might affect the Eagles

040825NickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved